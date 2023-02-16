Romanian authorities reportedly seize $500K worth of BTC from Tristan and Andrew Tate

A month-and-a-half after Tristan and Andrew Tate saw their cars and property seized by Romanian authorities, the brothers' digital wallets are on the receiving end of a similar treatment.

According to Mateea Petrescu, a representative for Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, Romanian authorities not only apprehended the brothers but also seized their e-wallets, which contain a total of 21 Bitcoins that are valued at around $465,000.

Petrescu stated that Andrew Tate had five Bitcoins in his wallet, currently worth approximately $111,000, while Tristan's wallet contained 16 Bitcoins, which amounts to around $355,000.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate lose BTC worth around $500K, community reacts

Tristan and Andrew Tate appear to have their bad new year gone worse. The financial situation of the brothers has taken a further blow. Recent reports indicate that the two had their digital wallets seized. These were found to contain a substantial amount of Bitcoin valued at over $450,000.

According to the spokesperson, Andrew stored his Bitcoin in his girlfriend's hardware wallet. However, it remains unclear whether the influencer has more cryptocurrency than the amount that has already been confiscated.

The Romanian Police, when approached by Decrypt for comment on the matter, declined to provide any information. Hence, it is impossible to ascertain the full extent of the brothers' involvement with Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

For those out of the loop, the two were arrested by Romanian authorities in the last week of 2022 for their alleged involvement in human trafficking and sexual assault.

In addition to being detained, they saw many of their cars and one mansion seized by the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT). As per the reports from the area, the impounded vehicles consisted of a Bugatti Chiron valued at €3 million and a Rolls Royce valued at €400K.

How the internet reacted to the news

Decrypt's report made its way to the popular r/CryptoCurrency subreddit, which garnered several reactions. Here are some of the relevant ones under the post:

At this point in time, the brothers have not issued any public statement regarding the reports. For those wondering about the situation, the duo is expected to be in custody till at least February 27.

