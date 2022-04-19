What happened to Joji? Health problems explored as fans slam Coachella 2022 over livestream controversy

Japanese singer Joji’s Coachella 2022 performance was stopped mid-way after the R&B artist was not feeling well due to health conditions. Fans are now slamming the event organizers as his livestream was canceled without any notice. Netizens are also furious that the popular festival did not take the singer’s health into consideration.

Fans were excited to see the musician perform through the livestream. Those who could not afford tickets or fly to California to watch the concerts live were hopeful of getting a glimpse of the musicians’ performances through the livestream scheduled to take place on April 17.

However, Joji fans were visibly disappointed. During the singer’s performance in the middle of his concert, he walked off and his band was left alone on stage. He then returned after a short break to perform again.

Fans of the singer noticed that he looked much less enthusiastic about performing. He paused during his return performance to apologize to fans and stated that he was unable to perform due to underlying health conditions.

Fans show support for Joji following Coachella 2022 concert

Fans of the Slow Dancing In The Dark singer were not pleased that he returned to the stage while he was battling health issues. Netizens also noticed that Coachella’s official social media page had removed photos and videos of the artist from its account. His livestream was cut short as well and was replaced with a Doja Cat performance livestream.

As the Coachella controversy escalated, fans slammed the summer festival along with 88rising. The latter is a music label that Joji performed under. Fans are under the assumption that the two forced the singer to continue to perform even though he was unwell. However, it remains unclear whether the singer was obligated to do so.

A few reactions to the Joji Coachella controversy read:

jojis_toothbrush @PromotionsSour There is no way Joji is ever gonna do Coachella again after this yall There is no way Joji is ever gonna do Coachella again after this yall

Violet @seorangpeciut

he said sorry, for not doing well



Its okay ,you always give us the best

@sushitrash More Joji on Coachella.he said sorry, for not doing wellIts okay ,you always give us the best

india @NIlTROUS SO KANYE CAN DROP OUT OF COACHELLA LAST SECOND BUT JOJI IS FORCED TO FINISH HIS FULL SET? OKAY SO KANYE CAN DROP OUT OF COACHELLA LAST SECOND BUT JOJI IS FORCED TO FINISH HIS FULL SET? OKAY

BabyGhoul♡ @BabiedGhoul Coachella not showing me the joji I've been waiting for on stream two is about to be my villain origin story Coachella not showing me the joji I've been waiting for on stream two is about to be my villain origin story

bri! ❀ @prettyd4rkk JUST SAW SOMEONE SAY THR JOJI HAD LEAVE THE STAGE FOR 5 MINUTES THEM CAME BACK SAD AND DISSATISFIED, COACHELLA TRUST YOU WILL BE DEALT WITH



JUST SAW SOMEONE SAY THR JOJI HAD LEAVE THE STAGE FOR 5 MINUTES THEM CAME BACK SAD AND DISSATISFIED, COACHELLA TRUST YOU WILL BE DEALT WITH https://t.co/xDEUOxjTEA

Agent @Agent_Feline Wait Coachella forced Joji to finish his set despite him saying he was sick??? Then cut his entire performance from the live stream to temporarily air Channel 1 to Channel 2???? am I reading this shit right????? Wait Coachella forced Joji to finish his set despite him saying he was sick??? Then cut his entire performance from the live stream to temporarily air Channel 1 to Channel 2???? am I reading this shit right????? https://t.co/wyyxj8x7i1

This guy @simonlieu Wooow they literally just skipped over Joji's set and covered it up with Doja Cat. What the hell? Is this because they forced him to do his songs when he wasn't feeling it and left the stage for 10 minutes? #Coachella Wooow they literally just skipped over Joji's set and covered it up with Doja Cat. What the hell? Is this because they forced him to do his songs when he wasn't feeling it and left the stage for 10 minutes? #Coachella

faiㅣget well joji @blueghostss Joji literally has serious medical condition forcing him to perform after saying he’s not feeling well is literally not the best idea wtf coachella take care of your performers Joji literally has serious medical condition forcing him to perform after saying he’s not feeling well is literally not the best idea wtf coachella take care of your performers

Neither Coachella nor 88rising have released statements about the artist's performance.

Singer's health conditions explored

The former YouTuber has been vocal about his health conditions. Pop Buzz reported that he has an undisclosed neurological disorder. He revealed in a previous interview that the same gave him stress-induced seizures. He also revealed that his YouTube career came to an end as it took a toll on his health.

In 2017, the singer said in an official statement that his YouTube comedic work as Filthy Frank and Pink Guy was coming to an end due to "serious health concerns, including but not limited to; throat tissue damage, and neurological conditions."

Though fans were saddened by the news, they always put his health at the forefront.

