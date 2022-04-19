What happened to Joji? Health problems explored as fans slam Coachella 2022 over livestream controversy

Japanese singer Joji’s Coachella 2022 performance was stopped mid-way after the R&B artist was not feeling well due to health conditions. Fans are now slamming the event organizers as his livestream was canceled without any notice. Netizens are also furious that the popular festival did not take the singer’s health into consideration.
Fans were excited to see the musician perform through the livestream. Those who could not afford tickets or fly to California to watch the concerts live were hopeful of getting a glimpse of the musicians’ performances through the livestream scheduled to take place on April 17.
However, Joji fans were visibly disappointed. During the singer’s performance in the middle of his concert, he walked off and his band was left alone on stage. He then returned after a short break to perform again.
Fans of the singer noticed that he looked much less enthusiastic about performing. He paused during his return performance to apologize to fans and stated that he was unable to perform due to underlying health conditions.
Fans show support for Joji following Coachella 2022 concert
Fans of the Slow Dancing In The Dark singer were not pleased that he returned to the stage while he was battling health issues. Netizens also noticed that Coachella’s official social media page had removed photos and videos of the artist from its account. His livestream was cut short as well and was replaced with a Doja Cat performance livestream.
As the Coachella controversy escalated, fans slammed the summer festival along with 88rising. The latter is a music label that Joji performed under. Fans are under the assumption that the two forced the singer to continue to perform even though he was unwell. However, it remains unclear whether the singer was obligated to do so.
A few reactions to the Joji Coachella controversy read:
Neither Coachella nor 88rising have released statements about the artist's performance.
Singer's health conditions explored
The former YouTuber has been vocal about his health conditions. Pop Buzz reported that he has an undisclosed neurological disorder. He revealed in a previous interview that the same gave him stress-induced seizures. He also revealed that his YouTube career came to an end as it took a toll on his health.
In 2017, the singer said in an official statement that his YouTube comedic work as Filthy Frank and Pink Guy was coming to an end due to "serious health concerns, including but not limited to; throat tissue damage, and neurological conditions."
Though fans were saddened by the news, they always put his health at the forefront.