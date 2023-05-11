"Tame NYC interaction": Redditors react to IRL Twitch streamer being harassed by a racist New Yorker 

Redditors of the subreddit r/LivestreamFail strongly reacted to a racist incident faced by an IRL Twitch streamer of Asian descent while walking around New York's streets. The travel vlogger and Just Chatting content creator, bigcocobuns, was accosted by a man while she was livestreaming and was subjected to repeated verbal abuse for being Asian.

The Canadian streamer was passing by a man who had displayed several pieces of his art on the street and seemed upset that these artworks were being shared on the internet. However, instead of accepting an apology from bigcocobuns, the street artist went on a racist rant about "the Chinese."

Despite being listed as one of the world's most cosmopolitan cities, New York has a negative reputation for public confrontations. After the clip gained significant traction on social media, many pointed it out. One Redditor sarcastically calls the interaction "tame":

"Pretty tame NYC interaction"

New Yorker goes on a racist anti-Asian rant after Twitch streamer films his art on the street

While the streamer has deleted the VOD, the clip's context can be inferred from the conversation she had before the racist tirade. The man selling his art on the street was apparently offended by the content creator filming his work.

At the beginning of the clip, he can be heard asking:

"Why are you filming my stuff?"

In her defence, bigcocobuns explains that she was just showing the art to her viewers:

"'Cus I wanted to share it."

The man, however, pointed out that he did not ask for a promotion:

"But look, I didn't ask you to share my stuff. Look, I didn't tell you to do this."

Realizing that he did not like his work being filmed by her, she apologized, saying:

"I apologize. Sure, I apologize, yeah."

Now, raising objections to people filming your art is one thing. But at this point, the man started on a bizarre rant and stated:

"I didn't ask you to come to America to steal our work."

Furthermore, he proceeded to spout racist anti-Asian comments about bigcocobuns, calling her a "Chinese cockroach":

"I need to tell the Chinese cockroach who come over here and steal all our work. I need to tell the f*cking Chinese cockroaches..."

Redditors reacting to the clip

Here are some general reactions of Redditors from r/LivestreamFail reacting to the clip of the racist man verbally harassing the Twitch streamer.

