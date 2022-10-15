IShowSpeed gets called a racial slur during an IRL livestream, goes to talk to child's mother

A recent IShowSpeed stream could have taken a very unfortunate turn, but the YouTuber turned it into excellent content. While conducting an IRL stream, a young boy came up to IShowSpeed and used a racial epithet on him. Instead of yelling at the kid, he went to talk to the child’s mother.

He could have ruined the kid’s entire evening by revealing what the boy said to Speed, but the YouTuber’s decision turned out to be a much more entertaining one and hopefully taught them a valuable life lesson in not saying such things to people.

IShowSpeed trolls a child during IRL who used a racial slur

(Clip starts at 19:15)

Early into Speed’s IRL stream, he was taking a photo with a fan, when a child out of the shot called him a “Monkey.” Calling an African American a monkey is a particularly crude racial slur, one that dates back at least as far as the 1800s.

“What? Monkey? What’d you just call me, boy?”

The kid would repeatedly refer to the streamer as “Speed,” acknowledging that he knew who the streamer was. The young boy who referred to him by that term was also smiling as he walked with him to try and find his mother.

“Where yo momma at? Where yo mom at? Where yo mom at? Nah, nah nah nah.”

The YouTuber found the child’s mom pretty quickly, and walked up to her, seemingly ready to rat the kid out for using the term he did. However, he didn’t tell on the boy, and instead took the high road.

“Hey, this your son? This your son right here? So, your son right here, he, guess what he called me? The best YouTuber in the world!”

The boy also admitted that he did say that:

“It’s true though.”

IShowSpeed thanked the kid for being a fan and walked off, stating that he just spared the kid's life. At first, Speed didn’t seem sure that he made the right call, but he was happy with how things turned out. He continued his IRL stream and seemed to think little of the moment.

IShowSpeed’s trolling catches attention of Reddit

One Redditor loved this, saying it was the same thing as claiming to snitch on a fellow student, but instead asking to use the bathroom, or something similar. Others agreed, thinking it was done excellently.

Some commenters were shocked but were also quite glad that Speed didn’t rat the kid out for doing what he did. Not snitching on him for his indiscretion was appreciated in the LiveStreamFails subReddit.

When it came to the kid himself, some called him stupid, while others hoped he would ultimately grow out of saying mean things to be edgy. One reply wasn’t hopeful that it would be the case.

A few replies in the thread complimented IShowSpeed’s work, saying his IRL streams are much better than his indoor work. Others suggested that few people do IRL content quite like this YouTuber does.

While Speed left the moment behind him and continued his stream, quite a few people enjoyed the content and hoped that the kid learned a valuable lesson at this moment in time.

