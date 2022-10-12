Fortnite YouTuber brings IShowSpeed skin to life in ways nobody imagined

There are quite a few popular Fortnite players and content creators these days. It continues to be one of the most popular games and is an easy choice for aspiring gamers and streamers to start playing. The game is also a big reason some of today's biggest stars are where they are. Ninja, Tfue, and many others would not be as popular without it.

Many of these popular players, streamers, and content creators get their own skins in Fortnite. IShowSpeed is currently one of the fastest-growing YouTubers, but he doesn't have a skin in the game right now. However, another YouTuber made one and tricked him into believing that it was real during a recent stream.

Fortnite YouTuber brings IShowSpeed skin to life, tricks the creator during stream

Popular YouTuber Trimix set out to convince IShowSpeed that he had his own skin in the game. This endeavor was going to be incredibly tricky.

Making concept skins is very difficult, especially making them look like authentic Fortnite skins. This demands a level of detail that requires a lot of time and effort.

After creating a basic model of IShowSpeed, Trimix brought in a former Epic Games concept artist who gave him tips, and he made changes accordingly. Fortnite skins have a very specific aesthetic, and getting them right is key to an endeavor like this.

The creator set out to make multiple styles in an effort to make the skin believable. If a content creator did get a skin, they'd likely have multiple styles available to choose from.

Trimix even went so far as to create three emotes using motion capture suits. The emotes were based on IShowSpeed's music video Shake and Ronaldo's 'suii' celebration.

When IShowSpeed went live, Trimix waited for the perfect moment to reveal the intricate prank. They even made a new account so no one would know it was them doing it.

They then uploaded the video on a new account, showcasing it as a leaked IShowSpeed Fortnite ICON Series skin. These kinds of skins do often show up in leaks that get shared on YouTube, so it was a very realistic prank.

Trimix made a donation to get Speed's attention and shared the video in the chat. IShowSpeed opened the link and was blown away by the skin. He believed that it was real and asked his chat to spam W's to celebrate.

The leaked skin on stream (Image via Trimix/YouTube)

What real people have Fortnite skins?

Even though IShowSpeed doesn't have his own skin in the game just yet, plenty of other real people do, so it's not unprecedented. Several athletes have skins:

Patrick Mahomes

LeBron James

Harry Kane

Neymar, Jr.

Naomi Osaka

Marco Reus

Chloe Kim

Even some singers have skins:

Bruno Mars

Andersen.paak

Ariana Grande

Marshmello

Travis Scott

Major Lazer

J Balvin

Several pro gamers and content creators have their own skins as well:

Loserfruit

Lazarbeam

Ninja

Bugha

SypherPK

Chica

Ali-A

Eventually, these lists will be a lot longer, and IShowSpeed may even find himself on one of them.

Poll : 0 votes