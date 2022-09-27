Fortnite glitch is making an OG Fortnite skin even better, here's how 

Every so often, a glitch appears in Fortnite that makes an item or skin a lot better than it is. These pay-to-win advantages are never intended by Epic Games, who usually design everything to be totally fair so that anyone playing the free-to-play game has the same chance of winning. That doesn't always happen, though.

There are often obscure glitches in the game. Glitch King is a popular Fortnite YouTuber who brings these obscure and random glitches to the community so they can take advantage of them or avoid them until they're gone.

This time, an OG skin from the earliest days of Fortnite is getting even better, thanks to a random skin combination glitch with a new back bling. Here's how to take advantage of it while it still works.

Fortnite YouTuber discovers skin glitch on Skull Trooper

There are certain ways to provide oneself with an in-game advantage, and having a skin that blends well into the background is an excellent way to avoid confrontation and stay alive.

There are organically dark skins that are harder to spot (like Batman, Black Knight, Darth Vader, and many others), but with this glitch, the Skull Trooper can be made into a useful dark skin. It doesn't guarantee a win (nothing ever does), but it can certainly give gamers a leg up on their competition.

Two skins are required to trigger this glitch. First is the Skull Trooper skin. It was initially released all the way back in 2017 but was last seen almost a year ago, so many players have probably purchased it by now.

The second required item is a lot newer. SypherPK just got an Icon Series skin, and it came with a back bling called Oni's Curse. These two need to be equipped together.

It should also be noted that the Skull Trooper must have the purple alternate style turned on. The rest of the cosmetics in the loadout don't matter.

When players enter a match, they will immediately notice a huge difference. The original skin has a rather dark tone, but the glitched texture is much darker.

The glitched Skull Trooper skin (Image via GKI/YouTube)

With this glitch enabled, players are effectively all black (with the exception of the back bling, which remains a bright red). The back bling will easily be spotted from a distance, but gamers can keep their backs hidden to remain camouflaged.

Additionally, players can use the green alternate style for the Fortnite Skull Trooper for a bit of a different glitch. In this case, the skin's skeleton outline is grey instead of a glowing green.

It should be noted that this is a glitch and not an intended feature. When Epic Games is made aware of this (or very likely in the next patch on Tuesday), it will be fixed.

It does provide loopers with a bit of an advantage in terms of camouflage, but the glitch isn't particularly game-breaking. It's not something Epic Games will be rushing to patch, but they'll certainly want to get it fixed to ensure that the game stays fair.

