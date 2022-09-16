When is SypherPK ICON series skin coming out in Fortnite? 

Each Fortnite season brings about seven or so skins to the battle pass, and the Item Shop is filled with new selections on a weekly basis. As a result, there are thousands of cosmetic items available to choose from heading into Chapter 3 Season 4, with one more being added: the SypherPK ICON skin.

Some of the most popular skins in the game belong to the ICON Series, including Ninja, Bruno Mars, and more. Now, popular personality and content creator Sypher PK is joining the ranks.

Fortnite ICON Series: Expected release date for SypherPK skin

SypherPK announced the new skin on Twitter. It is not out, though, and its official image has not been revealed yet, either. Fortunately, on September 17, the world will finally get a look at the skin. Until then, it's being kept under wraps.

Global reveal of my Icon Skin on 9.17.22 The wait is over.Global reveal of my Icon Skin on 9.17.22 https://t.co/1qBbMxVStY

Another thing to note is that the timing of the skin's reveal is in line with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3's end. The final date to unlock Darth Vader, Malik, and Evie is September 17, so the ICON Series skin is likely to be released in Season 4.

This has many speculating that he might be part of the battle pass, but that is very unlikely. No ICON Series skin has been in the BP yet, and that's not likely to change. Plus, the reveal of the skin is almost never on the day it is released.

What's more likely is that SypherPK will show off the skin, and it will be in the Item Shop a few days after that. This is traditionally what has happened with ICON Series skins in the past. It will be one of the first new skins in Chapter 3 Season 4's Item Shop, but it won't be a BP exclusive.

The release date has not been revealed, and SypherPK is the only one who's offered an official announcement regarding the skin at this point. It remains very likely that his Fortnite skin will launch in a week or so.

The official date will not likely be revealed until September 17, so no leaks are expected to come out before that date. Epic Games will also probably release a blog post announcing it after the reveal, and that will almost assuredly have the date included.

Who else is on the ICON Series in Fortnite?

The ICON Series features a ton of real people. Athletes, musicians, gamers, and more have all been immortalized in Fortnite.

Ninja was one of the first ICON skins (Image via Epic Games)

SypherPK is the latest deserving admission, and he is joining a long list of iconic characters:

Ninja

Loserfruit

Lazarbeam

Chica

Ali-A

Bugha

LeBron James

Harry Kane

Neymar, Jr.

Patrick Mahomes

Marco Reus

Naomi Osaka

Bruno Mars

Chloe Kim

Andersen .Paak

Marshmello

Ariana Grande

Lachlan

Major Lazer

J Balvin

With so many popular names on the list, it remains to be seen who gets added to it after SypherPK.

