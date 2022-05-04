Fortnite adds Chica skin to their Icon series collection

Last season, Fortnite content creator Chica teased something big. Ultimately, it turned out to be an upcoming Icon Series skin.

Several popular pros and content creators have their own skins like Ninja, Loserfruit, and more. And with each season, the Icon Series skin list gets longer and longer.

Chica is one of the most popular gamers out there, and her Icon Series skin is well deserved and perhaps long overdue. Chica is finally receiving her own skin, according to iFireMonkey.

Chica is getting a Fortnite Icon Series skin

The information comes from iFireMonkey, an incredibly reputable leaker and content creator in the Fortnite community. He states that the next Icon skin will be Chica, but this information has been available for a while now.

Chica's skin was first leaked a long time ago, and it now appears to be almost a done deal. Also, according to iFireMonkey, Chica will have several Icon Series cosmetics alongside the base skin.

He recently posted pictures of two sprays, one back bling, and a pickaxe. Naturally, the skin has an alternate style and so do the back bling and the pickaxe. These will more than likely be bundled together in the shop.

Chica joins an ever-growing list of Icon Series skins, including:

Ninja

Loserfruit

Lazarbeam

Bugha

LeBron James

Harry Kane

Neymar, Jr.

Marco Reus

Naomi Osaka

Bruno Mars

Chloe Kim

Andersen .Paak

Marshmello

Ariana Grande

Lachlan

Major Lazer

J Balvin

The Chica skin will likely be landing in the Item Shop in a few days, but it is also possible that the skin will be featured in a prominent tournament beforehand. Many other Icon Series skins, including the Silk Sonic Duo and Naomi Osaka, were part of their own cups prior to their full release.

Gamers can expect Chica's bundle to cost anywhere from 2,500 to 3,000 V-Bucks. Individually, the skin will probably be 1,500 V-Bucks, with the pickaxe and back bling probably selling for about 800 V-Bucks each.

The bundle, as usual, will be the best choice for Fortnite players because it will save them quite a bit of V-Bucks.

Note: Epic Games has not made an official announcement regarding the skin. This information, however credible and plausible it seems, is based on leaks and cannot be treated as concrete.

Once the skin is officially announced, Epic Games will probably make a blog post celebrating and detailing the release of the Fortnite skin.

