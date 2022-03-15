Fortnite YouTuber Chica teases her Icon Series skin in cryptic new tweet

Several stellar Icon Series skins are available in Fortnite, but it has been a while since one was introduced for a creator. The Andersen .Paak and Bruno Mars skins were added over a month ago to the ever-expanding roster, but they're artists and don't have much to do with the game otherwise.

Content creator Chica has been teasing that something is coming very soon. Theories have run wild, but the prevailing one is that she is getting a skin, which could be another Icon skin.

Fortnite Chica Icon skin rumors run amok

Yesterday, Chica tweeted out a vague "coming soon" gif. Prior to that, she tweeted that the best season in Fortnite history was coming in a week (Chapter 3 Season 2).

That's certainly a bold claim, given how little hype surrounds the season. That statement would imply that something very special to her is coming during that season.

If it's announced early on March 16, it has to be a skin, and the Fortnite Chica Icon skin seems the most likely. One fan believes that the Icon skin will be the secret skin of the battle pass.

Antre @Antre___ What if Chica’s announcement is an icon skin and it will be the secret skin for next season’s bp, like they did with Neymar What if Chica’s announcement is an icon skin and it will be the secret skin for next season’s bp, like they did with Neymar https://t.co/nSDlWWOQq1

It's not unprecedented, and it would be an excellent way for Epic Games to get some exposure for one of their more prominent content creators. If announced on March 16, this skin will be the first major, concrete piece of information about Chapter 3 Season 2.

Chapter 3 Season 2 concept (Image via T5G on Twitter)

There have, so far, only been unsubstantiated rumors and potential teases. Gamers are starving for factual information, so this would be a welcome sight. The season begins in just five days, and there's hardly been a single leak.

As for Chica, she would join a top-notch line of Icon Series skins, including:

Lachlan

Lazarbeam

Loserfruit

Major Lazer

Marshmello

Ninja

TheGrefg

Harry Kane

Neymar, Jr.

LeBron James

Marco Reus

Andersen .Paak

Bruno Mars

Naomi Osaka

Players can likely check her Twitter or official Epic Games blog tomorrow (March 16) for the official announcement.

