Fortnite star Chica joins Ninja, Loserfruit, and others with her own Icon Series skin

Prominent content creator Chica will soon become a Fortnite Icon. She will be rewarded with her own skin, just like Ninja, GrefG, Lazarbeam, and other streamers.

The claims about Chica becoming an Icon Series skin have arrived owing to Epic Games' massive blunder. Apparently, the developers forgot to encrypt anything in the latest Chapter 3 Season 2 patch, and leakers have access to a ton of upcoming content.

Shiina @RealShiina @Justin_Neagle they forgot to encrypt EVERYTHING



Every encrypted ID can be seen in the files at the moment

Here's everything players need to know about the next creator to be a part of the Icon Series.

Fortnite leaker shares the first look at Chica's Icon Series skin

Chica is undoubtedly one of the most popular Battle Royale streamers out there. She boasts over 2 million followers on Twitch and over 1.5 million followers on YouTube. The majority of her content is based on Epic Games' Battle Royale game, which explains why the developers are immortalizing her as an in-game cosmetic.

Leaker iFireMonkey recently posted Chica's skin, and it certainly looks amazing. She's wearing long black boots and an extended black coat. From the looks of it, there are three selectable styles with a rainbow, blue, and black theme.

Fans will be delighted to know that the styles have unique animations, and the skin will most likely be reactive.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here is the first look at Chicas Icon Series Skin



VIA @FNBRIntel Here is the first look at Chicas Icon Series SkinVIA @FNBRIntel https://t.co/ePoUacHNRL

Even though the skin has been leaked, there is no information regarding its release date. It should ideally be released in the Item Shop before the end of Chapter 3 Season 2.

Chica's fans enraged by leakers revealing her Fortnite Icon series skin

Becoming a part of the famous Icon Series is definitely the biggest dream of every creator who plays and promotes Fortnite for countless hours. Chica is no exception, and she joining big names like Ninja, LazarBeam, Lachlan, Loserfruit, and Grefg is one of her biggest achievements.

Millions of fans have helped Chica in reaching the top, and naturally, sharing her Icon Series skin with them would have been a special moment for her. However, leakers have already spoiled the surprise, and accordingly, supporters of Chica are furious.

There is a difference between leaking an original fortnite skin and leaking an icon skin from a content creator and ruining their whole announcement.

Chica hasn't even teased the Icon Series skin at the moment on her social media accounts, and she is yet to respond to the leaks as well.

Leakers like HYPEX and Shiina have refrained from posting the leaked Chica skin, and iFireMonkey has been called out for doing the exact opposite.

On the flip side, fans of SypherPK and Ali-A have raised their own concerns. They believe that SypherPK and Ali-A have already contributed enough, and it makes no sense that they still don't have their Icon Series skins.

Sypher and AliA are being starved by Epic they're long overdue an icon

Amidst all the drama, we congratulate Chica for becoming a Fortnite Icon.

