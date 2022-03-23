Fortnite Icon Series adds snowboarding champion Chloe Kim in Chapter 3 Season 2

There are rumors and leaks swirling about a new addition to the Icon Series line in Fortnite. Billie Eilish, the Grammy-winning pop artist, has been all but confirmed to be getting a live concert this season, so an Icon Series skin is likely also in the works. While that has been speculated, Epic Games just gave concrete information on a different Icon Series skin that's coming next.

Chloe Kim, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, will be joining the Fortnite metaverse very soon. Like many other Icon Series skins, hers will be available to certain participants of a tournament before she lands in the Item Shop in Chapter 3 Season 2. Here's what players need to know.

Champion snowboarder Chloe Kim to be the next Fortnite Icon Series skin

Epic Games announced the skin in a trailer with an accompanying blog post in which they said:

"Queen of the half-pipe, snowboarder Chloe Kim now prepares for the slopes around Logjam! This two-time gold medalist will soon be sliding into the Icon Series, with her Outfit and accessories becoming available starting Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET. But before this, dream and go big in March 24’s Chloe Kim Cup! The top-performing players in each region will unlock the Chloe Kim Outfit (+ more) prior to its Item Shop debut."

Shiina @ShiinaBR Chloe Kim will be available on March 26!



She has 4 styles, a Back Bling, Pickaxe & a Dragon glider! Chloe Kim will be available on March 26!She has 4 styles, a Back Bling, Pickaxe & a Dragon glider! https://t.co/sctaRZKS7J

The Chloe Kim skin will have different styles: a back bling, a pickaxe and a glider. When they land in the Item Shop, they will be available individually and as part of a bundle to save gamers a few V-Bucks. The bundle will also have a loading screen.

Chloe Kim's new glider (Image via Epic Games)

On March 24, 2022, when the Chloe Kim Cup goes live, players will have the opportunity to unlock the outfit and the Sub-Zero Flight back bling. All participants who earn eight points will also unlock the loading screen.

Shiina @ShiinaBR CHLOE KIM ICON SERIES CHLOE KIM ICON SERIES https://t.co/73MkwN4mR2

Like many other tournaments, this will last three hours and players can compete in up to 10 matches during that window. It will be a Duos tournament and will be without building since that is the current gameplay.

Kim joins other athletes like Naomi Osaka, Marco Reus and LeBron James in the Fortnite Icon Series.

