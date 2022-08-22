Patrick Mahomes Fortnite: All you need to know about skins, accessories, and more from new Icon Series addition

Patrick Mahomes is known by many names. The Chiefs quarterback is an MVP, a father, a husband, a quarterback, a star, and according to some, the greatest of all time. Now, he's about to get a new title.

Following the announcement from Epic Games, the 2018 NFL MVP is about to become known as "the guy from Fortnite." It's an ironic but honorable nickname given to popular people and characters who have landed in the popular battle royale game.

Patrick Mahomes lands in Fortnite— Everything fans need to know about the MVP's skin and cosmetics

The Chiefs quarterback joins several other athletes but is the first NFL player to receive Icon Series skins. Other athletes who have received Icon Series these skins include:

Neymar, Jr.

Harry Kane

Marco Reus

LeBron James

Naomi Osaka

Chloe Kim

Epic Games wrote about the NFL MVP on their blog, announcing his new skin:

"Quarterback, record-breaker, and NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes makes his next play in the Fortnite Icon Series. And since recovery is as important as putting in the work, his alter-ego Mahomes Saucy Style is also dropping in!"

The Chiefs star is receiving two different skins, one of which has two alternate styles. The first one features the quarterback in a red hoodie with a black arm sleeve. The alternate styles are Gladiator Mindset and Gameday Gladiator.

The other skin features the former Texas Tech product in a black suit with ketchup bottles and sauce all over it. The quarterback is infamous for his love of ketchup.

The second Mahomes skin available (Image via Epic Games)

There will also be a few other accessories for players to complete their full locker:

Gridiron Gladiator Back Bling: Suit up for battle. (Included with the Outfit.)

Snap Axes Pickaxe: Expertly handled. (Glows red when swung!)

Endzone Elite Wrap: Gear for your gear.

Showtime Emote: Back in the game.

The pickaxe was teased in the quarterback's Instagram story a few days prior and is now in-game.

These will all eventually be available individually and as bundles in the Item Shop. However, before their appearance there, some players will be able to unlock them for free.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite x Patrick Mahomes ICON Skins, Emote & Set InGame Fortnite x Patrick Mahomes ICON Skins, Emote & Set InGame https://t.co/N62TfcS6uB

The Patrick Mahomes Cup will occur on Tuesday, August 23. Contestants will have a three-hour window to play up to 10 matches with their team in Zero Build in local time. Top placers in each region will be given the skin for free.

All participants, however, will receive the Secret Sauce Emoticon. More information can be found in Fortnite or on the Epic Games website.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Epic Games, Fortnite, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht