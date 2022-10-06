Fortnite Twitch Rivals (October 2022): Start date, free rewards, how to participate, and more

Fortnite Twitch Rivals is back! The upcoming event will be an exciting time for players and viewers as there will be exceptional competition, free rewards, and more. It has become one of the most popular events, with the community looking forward to each iteration.

It's always an exciting event, with incredible rewards available even for those who can't participate.

This year, there is one free prize available, and also a few changes to know about. Here's everything you need to know, including the date and time, and how to participate.

Twitch Rivals is back in Fortnite: A complete guide

On October 9 at 10:45 am PST, the culmination of the Road to TwitchCon event series will take place. Live viewing will be available at TwitchCon San Diego, where this is all taking place.

Here's how the schedule officially lines up:

9:45 am PST - Arena Opens

10:30 am PST - Pre-Show

10:45 am PST to 2:00 PM PT - Zero Build Finale

The tournament will be Zero Build Trios.

Here's what Epic Games wants everyone to know about the upcoming event:

"Over the last several months, some of your favorite creators from North America, Europe, and Latin America have sprinted down the Road to TwitchCon by competing in four Zero Build competitions. Now we are heading to the LIVE Finale at TwitchCon San Diego."

Here are the announced teams, who will be competing for a share of the $200,000 prize pool. The names of the teams are for their captains, who are community-favorites:

EMEA:

Team Nikof

Team MOTOR

Team Archie

Team Rekinss

NA:

Team Tfue

Team Aydan

Team B1urAntics

Team Building

LATAM:

Team zEkO

Team p0me

Team Palermo

Team 1DrakoNz

These are among the most popular creators and streamers out there, so the competition is truly steep. According to Epic Games, the following teams will also be revealed as the event grows closer:

Team NickEh30

Team SypherPK

Team Annoying

A total of eight teams are yet to be revealed, so it is sure to be a stacked event.

Epic is bringing in a lot of talent for this stream to try and make it the best experience for those watching at home.

Hosts:

Wavepunk

GlitterXplosion

Casters:

Sanchowest

Reflections

Additionally, in a new change for this Fortnite Twitch Rivals, the captain of the team (the one named above) will receive an in-game locker bundle. Only a few Fortnite players have earned this, so it is a unique opportunity.

Winners will get locker bundles (Image via Kanga on YouTube)

As for Twitch Drops, which have become a staple of the event, there is one cosmetic reward for watching. Fortnite players can earn the Purple Football Llama Spray by tuning into the official broadcast on the Twitch Rivals channel.

As always, linking the Epic Games account with Twitch is required to earn any sort of prize. It's not clear how long players have to watch to earn the reward at this point, so it's best to stay tuned in for the entire thing.

For more information, please check out the official Epic Games website.

