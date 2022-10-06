Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 glitch is giving players infinite crown wins

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 introduced a lot of changes to the game, but one thing that remains a constant in Chapter 3 is Victory Crowns. They were first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Since then, they've become one of the most popular recent additions to the game.

The main function they serve is to give players a running tally of how many wins they get with a crown. They do other things, but flexing the amount of crowned wins in the emote is the best part.

However, this is very difficult to do. Winning is hard enough, but winning consecutive games (winning a game gifts a crown) or picking a Victory Crown up in the middle of a game and winning with it is much harder.

A new glitch has been discovered that gives crowned wins galore. Here's how you can take advantage of it.

Fortnite glitch rewards crowned Victory Royales at an incredible rate

This glitch comes from Glitch King, the Fortnite glitch expert who shares Creative map glitches and XP exploits with the community.

In this case, they've shared a clever way to get infinite crowned victory royales. For starters, this will help you earn a lot of XP for the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. Secondly, it will result in an impressive flex when using the emote. Here's how you can do it.

Step 1: Hire the Stash'd NPC

Hire this NPC (Image via GKI/YouTube)

Stash'd is located at Chonker's Speedway in the main building. When you get close, the familiar chat icon will appear. Walk up to him, interact, and select to hire him. He will then pull out a gun and follow you.

Step 2: Release the NPC

Release the NPC (Image via GKI/YouTube)

This can be done in the emote wheel in the "Follower Comms" section. There, you will be able to let him return to being an NPC that anyone can talk to and buy from.

Step 3: Die

Death right after dismissing the NPC (Image via GKI/YouTube)

This step has to be done immediately after releasing the NPC. If not, the glitch may not work at all. To complete this step, climb up somewhere high, jump off, and click to dismiss the NPC right before you hit the ground.

This may seem counterintuitive to winning a crown victory, but this glitch is how it's done.

Step 4: Spectate until the game is over

The Victory Royale will be given when the game is over (Image via GKI/YouTube)

As long as you stay in the match, you should be able to earn the Victory Royale along with the actual winner of the match. You'll earn XP, and a crown will also be awarded.

You can repeat these steps multiple times to ensure you continue getting crowns and earning victories. It should be noted that this is a glitch and can be patched at any time. Epic Games likely does not want Fortnite players earning crowned wins this way, so the glitch may not be around for long.

