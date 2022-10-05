Fortnite's Reality Tree is coming back to life

Fortnite's Reality tree may be coming back to life in Chapter 3 Season 4. The tree played a major role in the previous season, but it appears that its story is nowhere near done yet.

According to the theory, the Herald is keeping a close eye on the Tree. Despite being at Herald's Sanctum, which is located on the eastern side of the island, the mysterious creature seems to be controlling Fortnite's Reality Tree.

With the release of the v22.10 update on Tuesday, October 4, Epic Games has introduced several new changes to the game's map. The Reality Tree has been affected by these changes and it may likely play a huge role in the storyline once again.

Fortnite's Reality Tree keeps changing

The Herald still keeps looking at the Reality Tree (Image via Epic Games)

As soon as Chapter 3 Season 4 was released, many players believed that Epic Games would remove the Reality Tree from the game, which was mostly because the Tree was of vital importance to Season 3's storyline.

Although Epic Games brought back the Tree, it looks quite different when compared to the previous version. The Reality Tree seemed to be dying at the start of the season, but that situation has changed now.

After the latest map changes, the popular Tree seems to have entered its second phase. Currently, there are even more Chrome hexagons around it, which likely implies that it will be taken over by Chrome very soon.

More Chrome hexagons have appeared around the Reality Tree (Image via Epic Games)

As seen in the screenshot above, Chrome seems to be taking over the tree. It's slowly expanding around it and it's only a matter of time before this process is complete.

The Herald seems to be controlling Chrome as she resides in a Chrome fortress and is essentially the main antagonist of the current Fortnite season. It appears that she brought the Reality Tree to the previous season as well, as she was looking over it.

The future of the tree

The Reality Tree will keep changing throughout the season (Image via Epic Games)

Based on Fortnite leaks, the Reality Tree will go through a few more phases. In fact, the next phase of its transformation may even be released this week.

When Chapter 3 Season 4 was just revealed, some leakers shared a strange image of the Reality Tree (shown above). They mistakenly believed that this was what the Tree would look like in the current season. However, that was not the case.

It seems that the image above shows what the Tree may appear like in the future. Surrounded by Chrome hexagons, it will most likely be another source of power for the Herald and the Nothing.

Besides the Tree, Chrome hexagons are appearing all over the map and are bound to be a significant element in the upcoming live event.

