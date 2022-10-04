Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 leak points at return of fan-favorite item

Epic Games released v22.10 for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 on Tuesday, October 4, adding a lot of new content to the game. Besides the changes released to live servers, dataminers have discovered some other things that the developers have prepared.

As per HYPEX, the most popular Fortnite Battle Royale leaker, Epic Games has updated the Mythic mobility item, Spider-Man Web Shooters, with v22.10. Due to this, fans can expect it to return at some point in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Moreover, it turns out that the game developer has already pushed the Grapple Gloves, which was also updated, to live servers. Adding the Spider-Man Mythic item will most likely be done soon as well, due to the inclusion of Gwen Stacy.

Mythic item is returning to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Spider-Man's Web Shooters will return with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Spider-Man's Web Shooters are a Mythic item in Fortnite Battle Royale. it was first released with Chapter 3 Season 1, which wasn't surprising since Spider-Man was the final skin of the Battle Pass that season.

The Web Shooters facilitate mobility as they allow players to move quickly across the island. Furthermore, the item comes with 80 charges, meaning that gamers can use it for an entire match.

Another big advantage of Spider-Man's Web Shooters is that they allow players to pull items towards themselves. This works with both loot and Reboot Cards, which is very useful.

Epic Games has updated Spider-Man's Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Back in the first season of Chapter 3, the Mythic item was obtainable by interacting with Spider-Man backpacks that were found all over the island. At the moment, there is no information regarding these backpacks, but Epic Games will most likely add them as well.

Grapple Gloves are back

Grapple Gloves are back with the latest Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 update (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Battle Royale leaker claims that Epic Games has updated both Spider-Man's Web Shooters and Grapple Gloves with the latest update. However, the latter has already been released.

This item was first added to Chapter 3 Season 3 and was vaulted at the start of the current Fortnite season. Fortunately, it's back, and players can now find it in chests, floor loot, llamas, and even Reality fruits.

Last season, the item was only obtainable from special containers that were found in several spots on the map. However, it can now be acquired from many other loot sources, which is why gamers expect to see a lot of players with it. With Grapple Gloves, blobs, Shockwave Grenades, and hot air balloons, Season 4 seems to be putting some emphasis on mobility.

