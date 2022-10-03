Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 XP glitch grants unlimited XP, here's how to claim

Fortnite players can use another XP glitch to quickly level up in Chapter 3 Season 4. The new glitch is extremely easy to set up and requires only a couple of minutes of your time.

Once again, this method requires joining the Creative mode and performing several actions to trigger the glitch. After this, you can simply stay away from your gaming system but still be able to gain XP passively.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide that will help you get the most out of the latest Fortnite XP glitch. By following this guide, you will be able to easily level up the Battle Pass and unlock all the rewards from it.

New Fortnite XP glitch grants quick and easy levels

Every Battle Pass reward can be unlocked by reaching level 200 (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games will soon reveal the super styles for Battle Pass skins in Chapter 3 Season 4. These skins will most likely require reaching level 200, which can be achieved fairly comfortably.

However, some players simply do not have enough time to play and might struggle to reach this level, despite the season set to end in December. This is why the latest Fortnite XP glitch is perfect for such players.

If you are one of those players, here are all the steps you will need to follow.

1) Enter the Creative map

The new XP map allows Fortnite players to quickly level up (Image via Epic Games)

To benefit from the latest Fortnite XP glitch, you first need to enter the Creative map with the code 9001-1974-4652. However, make sure to select Private matchmaking before you enter the game or the glitch won't work.

Once you're on the map, you need to locate the invisible button (see the screenshot above) and interact with it. This will teleport you to a secret room where you will need to perform a few more actions.

2) Interact with the unlimited XP button

Interacting with the unlimited XP button will trigger the glitch (Image via Epic Games)

In the secret room, you will have to interact with the unlimited XP button. Once you do this, you will trigger the Fortnite XP glitch and start gaining XP every single second.

At this point, you simply need to perform a few more actions to increase the amount of XP that you can earn from the glitch.

On the opposite side of the room, you will see a button that will return you to the fight yard. Get on top of this button, look up, and you will find another invisible button that you need to interact with.

3) Interact with two more buttons

The last step of the Fortnite XP glitch requires interaction with two buttons (Image via Epic Games)

After interacting with the invisible button, you will be teleported to another room that has a countdown. Here, you will have to wait for the countdown to hit zero before you can proceed with the final steps of the latest Fortnite XP glitch.

Once the countdown ends, you simply need to interact with the two battle stars that can be found on the opposite side of the room. Once you do this, you will start gaining even more XP.

At this point, you can simply leave the game running and you will passively start earning XP. However, if you intend to use the XP glitch for a few hours, you will need to enter the Bouncers room. This room can be found right next to the unlimited XP button from the first step of this guide.

