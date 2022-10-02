Fortnite XP glitch grants quick Battle Pass levels

The latest Fortnite XP glitch is the perfect way to level up your Battle Pass. Setting up the glitch only takes a few minutes of your effort, and everything else is done automatically.

If you are one of those players who cannot play long enough to unlock all the Battle Pass rewards, this Fortnite XP glitch is perfect for you. It allows you to level up multiple times an hour, which makes it one of the best methods of leveling up.

This guide will provide all the steps you need to take to benefit from the new glitch. If something isn't clear, you can also watch the video or post a comment, and we'll do our best to help you.

Latest Fortnite XP glitch is amazing for leveling up

What makes the latest Fortnite XP glitch so amazing is the amount of XP that it grants. Using it, you can get a few thousand XP every minute, which is very impressive.

The glitch setup only takes a couple of minutes, so please follow the steps below to benefit from it.

1) Enter the Creative map for the Fortnite XP glitch

To benefit from the Fortnite XP glitch, you will have to enter a Creative map (Image via Epic Games)

The new XP glitch is located inside the Creative mode. Fortunately, a quick way to access the custom map is opened by the game mode selection menu. You need to open the "Island Code" tab and enter this code: 1487-3213-6612.

Once you confirm the map, you must change the matchmaking to Private to benefit from the glitch. Public matchmaking will not allow you to interact appropriately with the map, meaning the Fortnite XP glitch will not work on it.

2) Interact with the AFK XP button

To start gaining XP, you need to interact with the AFK XP button (Image via Epic Games)

Once you enter the Creative map, you will see a giant vault in the main area. An XP Shop button is right next to the vault, so you will need to interact with it to enter another room.

Go to the right side of this room and interact with the AFK XP button. As soon as you do this, the Fortnite XP glitch will start granting you XP. However, you need to take a few more steps to get even more levels out of this glitch.

3) Teleport to the secret room

To get the most out of the Fortnite XP glitch, you will have to find another secret room (Image via Epic Games)

After interacting with the AFK XP button, you must go back to the main arena and find a telephone booth. This booth allows you to change skins during the match, but you will need to get on top of it and find an invisible XP button.

Getting to the top of the booth may be tricky, so that it may take a few attempts. However, once you get to the booth, look down and interact with the invisible button. This button will teleport you to a secret room.

4) Interact with two more buttons

The two XP buttons will get you more than 40,000 XP in a few seconds (Image via Epic Games)

You will have to wait for the countdown to hit zero in the secret room. Depending on how quickly you followed the previous steps, this will take you from one to nine minutes. During this time, you can sit back and wait for the countdown to end.

Once the countdown is over, interact with the two XP buttons to get massive amounts of XP. Thanks to these buttons, you will get the most out of the latest Fortnite XP glitch, so you must interact with them.

Remember that you will be teleported out of the secret room once you interact with a button. To return to the room and interact with the secret button, you must get on top of the booth again and interact with the invisible button.

Get even more XP by performing actions

You can gain passive XP with the latest Fortnite XP glitch (Image via Epic Games)

The latest Fortnite XP glitch is perfect for passive XP. This means you don't have to do anything else after following the steps above. You can enter the Bouncers room so that the game doesn't mark you as an AFK, and you will be gaining XP every minute.

However, you can take a few actions to get even more out of this latest glitch. These actions will drastically increase the amount of XP that you gain.

1) Pick up the gold coin and destroy tomato heads

The Fortnite XP glitch offers even more ways to level up (Image via Epic Games)

After following the steps above, you must return to the XP shop and pick up the gold coin. This coin will instantly give you a few thousand XP, but it can only be picked up once.

You will see a lot of tomato heads in the room with the coin. Destroying each tomato head grants around 1,000 XP, so make sure to destroy all of them to get the most out of the Fortnite XP glitch.

2) Trade gold and metal for XP

The Fortnite XP glitch allows trading gold for XP (Image via Epic Games)

XP Shop has a lot of chickens and bots, which you can eliminate to earn gold. You can then trade this gold for XP, a quick way to level up. Approximately, you will receive 2,000 XP per 250 gold, which is not bad.

If you decide to eliminate chickens and bots, pick up a quick-firing weapon, such as the Minigun. Chickens don't have a lot of XP, so you need something that shoots fast.

Alternatively, you can pick up the fishing pole and fish metal which can also be exchanged for XP.

3) Huge XP button

The Huge XP button can be used every 30 minutes (Image via Epic Games)

Lastly, the XP Shop has a Huge XP button that can be used every 30 minutes. Whether you're using the Fortnite XP glitch actively or passively, you should visit the button every half an hour to get extra XP.

Interacting with the button only takes a few seconds, yet it will instantly grant you a few thousand XP.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far