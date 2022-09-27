Fortnite player LootStation becomes the first player to reach Level 400 in Chapter 3 Season 4

LootStation is one of the most popular Fortnite Battle Royale players. He has gained a lot of popularity with his power leveling method and has already reached level 400 in Chapter 3 Season 4.

For the past few seasons in Chapter 3, the player has tried to become the first player to hit level 1,000. In the past season, he set the record for the most XP earned in a single match, which is something he specializes in.

Season 4 hasn't even been out for two weeks, yet LootStation is already at level 400. He has documented his journey on his YouTube channel, where he posted numerous updates regarding his progress and revealed his leveling strategy.

This article will take a deeper look at the popular Fortnite player and reveal the strategies he uses to level up quickly.

LootStation reaches level 400 in only eight days

Chapter 3 Season 4 was released on Sunday, September 18. On September 26, not even 10 days later, the player reached level 400, which is very impressive. Many other players believe that he is cheating or using Fortnite XP glitches, but this is not the case.

Earlier in the season, the content creator set a record for reaching level 200 in only 48 hours. He is very dedicated and will most likely reach level 1,000 by the time the season ends.

LootStation reached level 400 only eight days after Chapter 3 Season 4 came out (Image via Epic Games)

Reaching level 200 is relatively easy as each level requires only 80,000 XP. Furthermore, Battle Pass owners can purchase 100 levels as well, which gives them quick progress with leveling.

However, the XP requirement drastically increases as players level up. For example, LootStation will need 160,000 XP to reach level 401, which is two times more XP per level when compared to lower levels.

To reach level 200, players need to earn 15.92 million XP. However, reaching level 100 requires players to accumulate more than 208 million XP throughout the season, which sounds ridiculous.

Even when players complete every single challenge in the game, including daily challenges, they cannot level more than 100 times. This means that players need to grind XP and perform various actions, such as opening chests and ammo boxes, as many times as possible.

Leveling up strategy

LootStation has revealed his amazing strategy for leveling up quickly in Chapter 3 Season 4. The player starts every game in the bot lobby, which makes the game much easier.

He lands in Loot Lake and tries to open every single chest and ammo box in the area. LootStation also gets a lot of XP by accessing the vault in this location and by breaking slurp barrels.

As soon as he is done looting the area, he quits the game and goes back to the lobby. Once again, he joins the bot lobby and performs the same looting process all over again until he gets enough XP to level up.

