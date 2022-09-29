Fortnite Season 4 Creative XP map grants up to 1 million XP: Map code and steps to acquire explored

The latest Fortnite XP map allows players to get quick Battle Pass levels in Chapter 3 Season 4. This is another XP glitch, but unlike the previous glitches, the setup for this map takes less than a minute.

If you do not have enough time to play the game, this Fortnite XP map is perfect for you. The best thing is that you can be AFK and get thousands of XP while not doing anything. If you perform certain actions, you can further multiply the XP bonus.

This article will reveal the code of the latest Fortnite XP map and the steps you need to take to benefit from it.

New Fortnite XP map grants a lot of XP in Season 4

Almost every single Fortnite XP glitch requires you to perform the same actions. These include interacting with invisible buttons, AFK XP buttons, etc. However, the latest XP glitch differs from most of the glitches we've covered.

The new XP map requires you to join it and either be AFK or eliminate raptors that spawn every few seconds. Being AFK can still gain a lot of XP, but you will gain much more by eliminating raptors.

The latest Fortnite XP glitch includes raptors (Image via Epic Games)

To benefit from the latest Fortnite XP glitch, here are all the steps you need to follow:

Launch Fortnite

Go to the game mode selection

Switch to the Island Code tab

Enter 1641-5534-3011 as the map code

Join the map through Private matchmaking

As soon as you join the map, the match will start, and you will start gaining XP. You will gain 10 to 20 XP every second, which isn't a lot. However, you can further increase it by interacting with the invisible XP button.

The invisible XP button is located right above the Support-A-Creator console on the edge of the new XP map. By interacting with the button, you will start gaining more XP, and raptors will begin to spawn.

The Fortnite XP map features an invisible button that increases XP (Image via Epic Games)

Raptors will spawn every few seconds, and eliminating them will get you extra XP. There are a lot of different weapons on the map, so you can pick whichever weapon you want and use it to eliminate wildlife.

If you want to be AFK and gain XP, you can do so by joining the Creative map and not performing any other action. It's important to note that raptors are not hostile, meaning that they won't attack you when they spawn.

How much XP can be gained from this Fortnite glitch?

Fortnite XP depends on several factors. The most important factor is the Supercharged XP, which can increase the XP gained by more than 10 times. Some players have reported getting up to one million experiences from this XP map, yet some have reported gaining only around 50,000.

Fortnite XP glitches provide an easy way to level up the Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Either way, the new map is perfect if you can't play long enough to complete the challenges and level up. Fortunately, we are only in the second week of the season, so there is a lot of time left to finish the Fortnite Battle Pass.

