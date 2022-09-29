Fortnite Soundwave series 2022 - How to get free Aya Nakamura rewards

Fortnite players will soon be able to earn free Aya Nakamura rewards. Arriving in the popular battle royale game, the popular singer will be the next artist to be featured on the Fortnite Soundwave Series.

Starting on Thursday, October 6, the French-Malian singer will deliver a unique interactive performance in Fortnite's Creative Mode. By joining the special Creative map, Fortnite players will be able to obtain free cosmetic items and listen to some of the popular artist's best songs.

The article below is a guide to obtaining free Aya Nakamura rewards in Fortnite, with a step-by-step explanation on how to join the unique experience and get new cosmetics.

Fortnite's Aya Nakamura rewards will be available for three days

If you want to receive Aya Nakamura rewards in Fortnite, you will have 72 hours to do so, as revealed by Epic Games. The musical experience begins on October 6 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time and will conclude on October 9.

The Creative Mode event will be on a continuous loop throughout this three-day period, so you will need to log in and join the map to obtain free Fortnite cosmetic items. In addition to the exclusive Aya Nakamura rewards, you will also be able to earn XP and level up during the next Fortnite Soundwave Series.

Here are the steps you need to take to obtain the rewards:

1) Download Fortnite

Obtaining the Aya Nakamura rewards in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

If you already have Fortnite installed on your gaming system, feel free to skip this step. Some fans of Aya Nakamura may have to download Fortnite if they want to enjoy the upcoming performance, which is why getting the game client is important.

Here are the links where you can download Fortnite on every supported system:

Unfortunately, the game is not available for download on iPhones and iPads. However, you can use cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce Now to access the game on iOS devices.

Please refer to our Fortnite download guide for more information.

2) Launch the game and go to the Island Code tab

The Aya Nakamura rewards are obtained from the Creative Mode (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games allows Fortnite players to quickly enter a Creative map without launching the Creative Hub. To join the upcoming Fortnite Soundwave Series event and obtain the Aya Nakamura rewards, you must launch the game and go to the game mode selection by interacting with the "Change" button.

From there, you will need to select the "Island Code" tab and type in 3500-0540-0065. Alternatively, you can visit the "Discover" tab and launch the Soundwave Series: Aya Nakamura map from there.

3) Earn exclusive items and XP

The Aya Nakamura experience brings two new cosmetic items (Image via Epic Games)

Once you load into the map, you will be able to witness Aya Nakamura's Fortnite performance. After you complete the experience, you will gain XP and two cosmetic items.

The popular singer's collaboration arrives with Aya's Island loading screen and the Soundwave Series - Aya Nakamura spray. At the moment, it is unclear how much XP you will receive after the event.

Furthermore, Aya's emote will also be released to the game. On Wednesday, October 5, the Copines Emote will be added to the Item Shop.

