A Fortnite glitch is breaking Chapter 3 Season 4

A new Fortnite glitch is causing a lot of problems for players in Chapter 3 Season 4. The new glitch was accidentally discovered by players who used motorboats, but players are not abusing it.

Players can teleport and gain an advantage over their enemies thanks to this glitch. The Fortnite glitch is so bad that it can be quickly done and requires almost no effort.

To perform the glitch, players need to use a motorboat and build cones on top of it. Doing this will get teleported far away, making the Fortnite glitch perfect for those who want to escape a gunfight or surprise their enemies from the high ground.

New Fortnite glitch allows players to teleport

New Fortnite glitch allows players to teleport (Image via Epic Games)

GKI is one of the most popular Fortnite content creators. This player posts glitches on his YouTube channel and gets thousands of views on his videos. His content mainly includes Fortnite XP glitches, but he occasionally posts gameplay glitches.

The latest Fortnite glitch posted by GKI shows players can teleport in Chapter 3 - Season 4. Teleporting is extremely easy as it requires players to drive a motorboat, then switch to the passenger seat and build two cones on top of it. Once players exit the boat, they will be teleported.

The glitch can be very frustrating during build fights, allowing players to run away from fights they are losing. Furthermore, another problem is players can use the glitch to gain a ground advantage over their enemies.

The Fortnite glitch teleports players to another location (Image via Epic Games)

Fortunately, the glitch cannot be used in Zero Build modes as it requires building two cones. At the moment, it is unclear how far players teleport, but it appears that the teleportation distance is good enough to get away from the gunfight.

Considering this glitch is serious, we expect Epic Games to do something about it and fix it very soon.

Teleporting without a motorboat

As shown in the video above, GKI has found another glitch that can be used for teleportation. This glitch doesn't require players to use a motorboat, but it requires standing next to the giant vault at Rave Cave.

Players who build a wall behind the vault and a cone in front of it can use a Chrome Splash to teleport. They need to turn themselves into blobs and then exit this form. Once they do, they will be teleported to the ground above the vault.

Rave Cave is one of the best landing spots in Chapter 3 Season 4, as it has more chests than anywhere else. It also has the Flairship with valuable loot and a high-security vault. Since the location is so popular, Epic Games is likely already aware of this glitch and could fix it soon.

Poll : 0 votes