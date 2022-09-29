Where to find Flairship in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The Flairship is one of the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. This place is very important in the current season as players have to visit it a couple of times to finish challenges and gain valuable XP boosts.

Although it has a new name, this ship was in the game during Chapter 3 Season 2. The season featured an all-out war between the Seven and the Imagined Order and included some of the most advanced military technology.

During the season, the Imagined Order used airships to attack several key points on the island. The Seven eventually took all of them down, beating the Imagined Order and eliminating Dr. Slone.

Epic Games, however, brought back one of the ships with the new season. It is called the Flairship and can be found at the Rave Cave.

Back in Chapter 3 Season 2, the Imagined Order placed five different airships across the Fortnite Island. They contained a lot of loot, but were also guarded by IO soldiers and even bosses.

The most popular airship was located at Command Cavern, which was arguably the best landing spot as it had two bosses that dropped Mythic weapons. Gunnar was located inside the cavern and dropped the Gunnar's Stinger SMG.

The Flairship first appeared in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Right above him, players could find Huntmaster Saber. This character was found inside the Flairship and dropped the Mythic Thermal Assault Rifle, which was one of the best weapons available in the game.

Eventually, the Seven counterattacked the Imagined Order and took every single airship down, including the Flairship. A few weeks into the season, players could visit its wreckage at Loot Lake.

Fortunately, the popular airship has returned with the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. It has a new paint job and is still one of the best landing spots in the game.

The airship from Chapter 3 Season 2 is back (Image via Epic Games)

The Flairship can be found in the same location it was present at two seasons ago. It is located on the northern side of Rave Cave and has more than 20 chests aboard.

The best thing about the Flairship is the high-security vault that is located inside of it. It is one of the four such vaults in the game, which means that players require two keys to open it.

Lastly, Cryptic can be found inside the ship as well. The NPC sells Med Mist and can also be hired.

Future map changes

Epic Games is preparing to release more map changes to Fortnite Battle Royale. It appears that Chapter 3 Season 4 will get many frequent tweaks as Chrome spreads all over the island.

The Driftwood, a popular ship found above Lustrous Lagoon, will move all the way to Rocky Reels. Based on the leaked map changes, it will be found floating above the bridge that is found in the area.

Emoting at the Rave Cave airship is the objective of a weekly Fortnite challenge (Image via Epic Games)

Furthermore, the No Sweat Insurance building will be moved to Coney Crossroads to avoid getting infected by Chrome.

A weekly Fortnite challenge requires players to emote at the Driftwood, the Flairship, and the No Sweat Insurance building. So far, leaked map changes have revealed big movements by the ship and the building, which is why it won't be surprising if Epic Games decides to move the Rave Cave airship as well.

