Fortnite is getting big map changes this season

Big Fortnite map changes will be released to the game during Chapter 3 Season 4. Many locations have different designs this season with the purpose of avoiding Chrome. However, as the goo keeps spreading, some landmarks will move to avoid getting affected by it.

The latest Fortnite leak, which was shared by Hypex on Twitter, has revealed several major map changes will be released this season. These include the No Sweat Insurance building at Tilted Towers, Coney Crossroads, Lustrous Lagoon, and more.

In the previous Fortnite season, Epic Games released a lot of changes to the in-game world. The Reality Tree and its expansion played a huge role in storyline. This time, Chrome will take over and spread all over the island, which will result in numerous Fortnite map changes over the next few months.

Fortnite map changes will change Tilted Towers once again

The No Sweat Insurance building will move to Coney Crossroads (Image via Epic Games)

The No Sweat Insurance building has a different design in Chapter 3 Season 4. The building is floating and is supported by a giant air balloon. It also contains one of the most valuable vaults in the game.

This particular structure has gone through a lot and even survived the complete destruction of Tilted Towers back in Chapter 1 Season 8. However, it appears that it will move away from its current location very soon.

The No Sweat Insurance building will be moved to Coney Crossroads, which implies that Tilted Towers will be affected by Chrome.

HYPEX @HYPEX Floating POIs will move around the map as the season progresses, as seen in the 2nd & 3rd pics. Also some hexagon chrome things will appear around the map as the Chrome spreads, as seen in the first pic. (Thanks @ESFortniteBR2 @NotPaloleaks for pointing this out) Floating POIs will move around the map as the season progresses, as seen in the 2nd & 3rd pics. Also some hexagon chrome things will appear around the map as the Chrome spreads, as seen in the first pic. (Thanks @ESFortniteBR2 / @NotPaloleaks for pointing this out) https://t.co/YQG3rLJLIj

Furthermore, Coney Crossroads will also get some bigger changes. Several buildings in this location will be changed, which can be seen from the screenshot above. Furthermore, it appears that the goo will reach this POI as well.

Tilted Towers will look different without the No Sweat Insurance building. However, all these upcoming Fortnite map changes look very interesting and will probably provide players with an interesting backstory.

Lustrous Lagoon will look different as well

Lustrous Lagoon is one of the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. However, it will be drastically affected by the upcoming map changes. One of the most important objects in the area is Blackheart's ship, which will be moved to another place as well.

One of the upcoming Fortnite map changes will affect Blackheart's ship (Image via Epic Games)

Based on the revealed tweaks, the ship will move west of Risky Reels and will then be found floating above the bridge. Players will be able to use ascenders to reach it to pick up the loot.

It's interesting that Blackheart has been included in the Paradise questline. The popular pirate stole important notes from the Scientist and tried to sell them. However, he couldn't find a buyer, which is why he threw them in the trash.

It is possible that the pirate will play a bigger role in the questline. No one really knows what he is up to and there is a chance that he will work for the Herald or the Nothing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far