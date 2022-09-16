Fortnite leak reveals multiple maps for Chapter 3 Season 5, hints at return of old maps

It is no secret that many Fortnite players would love to see the OG map return to the game. This map hasn't been seen since October 2019 and a good chunk of the community miss it. Fortunately, it appears that Epic Games is working on bringing it back very soon.

The old map was special for veteran players since they fell in love with the game when it was just starting off. It featured many iconic landmarks, including Tilted Towers and Loot Lake, which Epic has remodeled and added to newer maps. Unfortunately, this simply isn't enough.

Fortnite leakers have discovered Epic Games' plans to allow players to launch into different maps. While this doesn't confirm the return of the OG map, it is very likely that the game developer will bring it back soon.

Fortnite's OG map could return for Chapter 3 Season 5

Chapter 3 Season 4 of the popular battle royale title is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 18. Barring any unexpected delays, the new season will be released at 2:00 am Eastern Time and is expected to add a lot of new content.

With the fourth season of the third chapter just around the corner, talking about Chapter 3 Season 5 doesn't make much sense. However, leakers have revealed information that must be taken note of.

iFireMonkey



- Test - Do Not Use

- Artemis (Current battle royale map)

As spotted by @GMatrixGames and his bot, Epic Games has been testing some different launch options for Chapter 3 - Season 4, some of these include:
- Test - Do Not Use
- Artemis (Current battle royale map)
- Asteria (new map???)

iFireMonkey, one of the most popular leakers, shared a discovery made by GMatrixGames. The leaker, however, mistakenly wrote that a new feature is being developed for Chapter 3 Season 4 here. The images show S23, and the 23rd season of the game will be Season 5 of the current chapter.

Based on this discovery, Fortnite players will have different launch options this season. Epic Games will allow players to launch into a couple of different maps, including Artemis, the current map that is used in Chapter 3.

The upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 map is codenamed "Artemis" (Image via Epic Games)

The other map is called 'Asteria', named after another character from Greek mythology. It's important to note that Epic Games has used other popular characters from mythology for previous maps:

Athena - Chapter 1 map

- Chapter 1 map Apollo - Chapter 2 map

- Chapter 2 map Artemis - Chapter 3 map

The tweet above also reveals a test map. This is obviously a placeholder, but it could be used for something important in the future. This test map could possibly even be the Fortnite OG map, but we will have to wait for official confirmation.

Creative 2.0. is coming soon

Asteria could be the codename for the Fortnite Chapter 5 map. However, considering that we are still in the early phase of Chapter 3, this is very unlikely. However, there is a good chance that it's a codename for the forthcoming Creative 2.0. map.

Shiina



After talking with



Epic is working on a new kind of map called "Asteria", and it will apparently be used in Chapter 3 - Season 5. After talking with @HYPEX, I do believe this is somehow related to the upcoming Creative 2.0 release!

Creative 2.0. is a game-changing Fortnite feature that likely brings significant improvements and popularity to the game. According to the leakers, it is scheduled to be released in late 2022, which perfectly matches the release date of Chapter 3 Season 5.

The fifth season of the current chapter is expected to arrive on December 5, 2022, if the leaks prove to be true. Since Epic plans to release a major Creative update by the end of the year, this season is the perfect opportunity for it.

