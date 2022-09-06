Fortnite creative director may have subtly hinted at Season 4 theme

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 theme has been a popular topic in the community lately. Fortunately, even though Epic Games hasn't revealed it yet, there have been many hints, including one from Donald Mustard.

Donald Mustard @DonaldMustard Light through multiple layers of glass and liquid can look so cool. Light through multiple layers of glass and liquid can look so cool.

As many Fortnite players are aware, the Epic Games CCO uses his Twitter profile to post cryptic tweets regarding Fortnite Battle Royale. His latest tweets are very unusual, and it appears that the creative director has teased Season 4's theme.

Epic Games almost never reveals the theme of a new season before its release date. However, the game developer has offered numerous hints for nearly every season before its launch, and Chapter 3 Season 4 is no exception.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 theme could be about light

Donald Mustard posted a 10-second video around 23 hours ago that showed light going through layers of glass and liquid. The clip looks interesting, and in less than a day, his post has earned hundreds of retweets and more than 11,000 likes. Moreover, that tweet was followed by another one, where he stated light passing through layers of liquid and glass "can look so cool."

This is almost certainly a hint that concerns the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 theme. However, no one has been able to figure out what it exactly means yet. The upcoming season of the popular video game will most likely include light in some form. It could be a map change, a Battle Pass character, or something else.

Donald Mustard has offered hints regarding upcoming seasons many times before, which is why the community knows that the recent tweets are related to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Unfortunately, deciphering those posts and finding out the next season's theme is going to take a long time.

Possible theme and Season 4 release date

Recently, some players noticed that each Fortnite Battle Royale season had a promo image of the Battle Bus. The first season of the chapter showed the vehicle in the morning, while the second image presented it during noon.

The promo image for Chapter 3 Season 3 shows the bus around evening time, with the sun setting behind it, which isn't a good sign. This has made many players believe that the next season will bring complete darkness, which is what may happen. However, it could also eventually bring light to make the darkness disappear.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 theme could bring positive things (Image via Epic Games)

If everything goes to plan, Epic Games will release Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 on Sunday, September 18. Considering that fans are less than two weeks away from it, there's a chance they might start seeing new leaks regarding the Season 4 theme.

There have already been a couple of leaks. Based on them, the upcoming Fortnite Battle Royale season could have a time travel theme. If this happens, Epic Games will bring back items and places from the last two chapters, which sounds like an interesting idea. Players must keep in mind that much of this information came from anonymous sources, which means they may not be 100% legitimate.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh