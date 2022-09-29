Where to visit The Driftwood in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The Driftwood is a new spot in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. The location was introduced with the release of the new season and has been included in several challenges so far.

The popular spot is located in Lustrous Lagoon and returned in late Chapter 3 Season 3 when it replaced The Daily Bugle. It looked slightly different and wasn't as popular back then. However, this has changed in the new season.

This article will help you find The Driftwood in Fortnite Season 4. Considering that the spot is popular for a number of reasons, you should be aware of where it's located.

The Driftwood is one of the most popular locations

The Driftwood is the official name for Blackheart's Ship that is floating above Lustrous Lagoon. The ship first appeared in the game with the release of Chapter 1 Season 8 and was located at Lazy Lagoon.

Epic Games partially brought this place back last season, turning Logjam Lumberyard into the popular spot. However, the ship is back with Chapter 3 Season 4 and it even has a name now.

The Driftwood is floating about Lustrous Lagoon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Lustrous Lagoon is located in the northwest corner of the Chapter 3 Season 4 island. It is one of the best landing spots as it contains more than 40 chests and ammo boxes and also gives players a ground advantage, which is very important.

The only downside of this location is that it lies within a dormant volcano. However, The Driftwood is located high above the lagoon, which makes it one of the best spots in the game.

Blackheart can be found at his ship (Image via Epic Games)

Since The Driftwood is a huge ship floating above the lagoon, it's impossible to miss it. Blackheart, who is an NPC involved in the Paradise questline, can be found here and be hired as well. He sells a Chrome Splash and the Prime Shotgun.

The ship will sail

Blackheart's ship is currently found in Lustrous Lagoon, but will move across the island during the events of the season. Several leaked map changes have shown the popular ship on the bridge near Rocky Reels among other places.

It appears that Blackheart is somehow involved in the current storyline, which could be the reason why the ship will move.

Upcoming map changes have been revealed (Image via Epic Games)

There are a few more Fortnite map changes that have also been revealed. It turns out that No Sweat Insurance will move its building to Coney Crossroads. Considering this, we can expect Chrome to take over Tilted Towers very soon.

At the moment, no one knows what will happen by the end of the season, but fans are expecting something big. After all, Chapter 3 Season 4 will have a live event and it seems that Epic Games is simply preparing the island for it.

