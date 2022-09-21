Fortnite Season 4: Mythic and Exotic weapons locations

Mythic and Exotic weapons have returned to Fortnite Battle Royale with Chapter 3 Season 4. Epic Games has made some big changes to the loot pool, which is why only one Mythic weapon can be obtainable at the start of the match.

When it comes to Exotic weapons, Fortnite players can acquire three of them. The Chug Cannon is still in the game and can be obtained as well.

There is only one Mythic weapon that players can get in the new season, and a boss drops it. However, players can evolve EvoChrome weapons all the way to the Mythic rarity, which is an interesting new system.

This article will reveal the locations of all the Mythic and Exotic weapons that can be obtained in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Exotic weapons locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Exotic weapons can be purchased from different NPCs that are found all over the island. To purchase them, players need to save up gold bars and give them to an NPC in exchange for a weapon.

Purchasing Exotic weapons is very easy and simple, especially since Epic Games forgot to reset everyone's gold bars to zero at the start of Chapter 3 Season 4. Many players started the new season with thousands of gold bars, which helped them a lot.

The Chug Cannon is the only Exotic item that can be obtained from two sources. The healing item is sold by Kyle at the Chop Shop and is also dropped by Supply Llamas.

When it comes to Exotic weapons, Rustler at Shifty Shafts sells the Boom Sniper Rifle. The weapon was buffed in the new season and now deals more explosive damage.

The Shadow Tracker is once again being sold by Sunbird at the Temple. This suppressed pistol is perfect for those who love to keep track of their enemies by tagging them.

Lastly, Mancake at Rocky Reels sells The Dub, one of the deadliest close-range weapons in the game. Besides the massive damage this weapon deals, it's great for movement as it gives players the knockback effect.

Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Aside from Exotic weapons that can be purchased from NPCs, Epic Games has also brought Mythic weapons back. However, there is only one Mythic weapon that can be obtained at the start of every match.

The Herald's Burst Rifle is arguably the deadliest rifle in the video game in Chapter 3 Season 4. It can be obtained by eliminating the Herald (Bloom Queen) at Herald's Sanctum. It is basically a Mythic version of the EvoChrome Burst Rifle and is incredibly powerful.

The Herald's Burst Rifle is extremely powerful and can be obtained by taking the Herald down (Image via Epic Games)

Besides this weapon, players can upgrade their EvoChrome Shotgun and EvoChrome Burst Rifle to the Mythic version. This can be done by simply dealing damage to enemies with these weapons, which is a new feature that has been added with Season 4.

The two new weapons were initially only found in Chrome Chests. However, players can now obtain them from floor loot as well. They come in many different rarities, but each rarity can be upgraded by simply dealing damage to enemies.

