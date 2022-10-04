Every major Fortnite map change in v22.10: Chrome expansion, Tilted Towers change, Butter Barn

Many Fortnite map changes have come with the v22.10 update. The latest update, which was released on Tuesday, October 4, has brought a lot of new content, just as players expected.

Epic Games has decided to change a couple of things on the map, and there's even a new POI on it now. Chrome keeps expanding and affecting new locations, which is why several floating landmarks have moved to avoid it.

This article will reveal every major Fortnite map change that was released with the v22.10 update. Readers should keep in mind that there are many other changes to the island, but some of them will take a few days to discover. As always, Epic Games releases a lot of changes to the map, but some of them are rather subtle.

Many Fortnite map changes come with the latest update

With the latest Fortnite map changes, the Flairship has moved east (Image via Epic Games)

During the very first week of Chapter 3 Season 4, there was a huge leak that revealed some of the upcoming changes to Fortnite Island. The leak revealed the movement of several landmarks, including The Driftwood and the No Sweat Insurance building.

With the release of the v22.10 update, The Driftwood moved to another spot and is no longer at Lustrous Lagoon. Players can find it northwest of Flutter Barn and west of Rocky Reels.

The Flairship, a popular airship that was initially found at Rave Cave, was also moved. It moved east and is now floating above a new POI called Grim Gables. The new POI replaced Shifty Shafts and appears to have a maze inside it.

The Flairship has been moved with the latest Fortnite map changes (Image via Epic Games)

The northern side of Sleepy Sound has been affected by the Chrome expansion. This is the same side that was affected by the Reality Tree in Chapter 3 Season 3.

Coney Crossroads has also been changed with the latest Fortnite map changes. It's now called Chrome Crossroads and looks different. The No Sweat Insurance building from Tilted Towers has already moved to this location as well.

The new Fortnite map changes have also affected Butter Barn. It's now called Flutter Barn and also has a Chrome effect.

Butter Barn has been changed with the latest Fortnite map changes (Image via Epic Games)

Considering that Epic Games has released so many changes to the Fortnite Island with the first major update of Chapter 3 Season 4, we will most likely be getting frequent map changes during the season. This was the case in the previous season as well.

The extended downtime

The v22.10 Fortnite downtime was much longer than usual (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games took down the Fortnite Battle Royale servers on Monday, October 3. This happened almost 10 hours before the v22.10 update was released, which is why so many players were shocked and disappointed.

It turns out that the game developer dealt with some issues that had to be fixed. Fortunately, it appears that everything is fine now, and the servers should be back very soon.

At the moment, the game is in regular downtime, and it's expected to be over by 6:00 am ET.

