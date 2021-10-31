Top 5 events that nearly destroyed the Fortnite island

Live events in Fortnite have always been a delight for players around the world. Not only do they provide a relaxing break from grueling battle royale matches, but they also help the participants in learning more about the storyline.

Based on several live events from before, it is self-evident that Zero Point is the source of everything in Fortnite.

Repeatedly, characters have tried to harness the Zero Point's energy which always leads to chaos. Here are five occasions when Fortnite Island was on the verge of destruction.

Five Fortnite live events that could have destroyed the island

Blast Off

Blast Off was the first live event in Fortnite ever. The Visitor tried to escape the island, but failed miserably. In the process, his rocket suffered a lot of damage and passed through several rifts.

Blast Off event in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

If the rocket had touched the Zero Point, a massive explosion would have taken place. Regardless, the Blast Off led to many unusual events on the island as many POIs and objects started to appear and disappear.

The Butterfly event

Kevin the Cube played an important part in the Butterfly event. When Kevin exploded, players were teleported to the In-Between and it seemed like the island had been destroyed.

As per popular theories, Singularity had saved the island and loopers from extinction during the Butterfly event. She somehow contained the cube's energy and restored normalcy.

The End

As the name suggests, the End event is when Fortnite Island got destroyed and a new Chapter began.

The End event in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

A meteor crashed into the Zero Point, and as expected, inevitable destruction took place. Luckily, the energy source reformed itself on 15 October 2021 and marked the beginning of Chapter 2 Season 1.

The Devourer of Worlds

It comes as no surprise that the 'The Devourer of Worlds' event has made this list. One of the strongest Marvel entities ever, Galactus, arrived on the island to destroy it.

Galactus wanted to destroy the island in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

As per Marvel comics, Galactus has a long history of destroying planets with ease. Thanks to the collective efforts of loopers, Iron Man, Thor, and Wolverine, Galactus was defeated by the explosive Gama rays.

The Device

The Device live event was about Midas' genius plan to escape the Fortnite loop once and for all. The Doomsday device was even able to push the storm back, but Agent Jonesy and the I.O. stopped it.

The Device event (Image via Fortnite)

Following the live event, a Wall of Water spawned on the island that nearly destroyed it. Even in Chapter 2 Season 8, players hope that Midas returns and takes his revenge.

At the moment, the Fortnite island is still struggling to survive amidst the war between the Cube Queen and Dr. Slone. A live event might take place towards the end of the season, as leaks have revealed that it could be the beginning of Chapter 3.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul