Fortnite downtime today (October 4): When will servers be back up? 

The first official downtime for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 was supposed to occur as usual at 4:00 am Eastern Time. However, due to unknown reasons, Epic Games decided to rush the downtime and posted an official tweet at 5:07 pm Eastern Time.

Without prior warning, players began being kicked out of their sessions. As far as anyone can tell, the issue at hand is major considering nothing like this has happened for some time now. Nevertheless, based on the tweet sent out by Epic Games, the update v22.10 is still set to be released today (September 18).

Downtime was rushed for unknown reasons (Image via Twitter/FortniteStatus)

How long will Fortnite downtime last today (October 4)?

Usually, there's always an answer available for this question, but this time around, everyone is in the dark about the timeline. Given that Epic Games abruptly took down the servers without warning, it does not bode well.

That being said, since the developers have confirmed that the update will follow through, the game should be back online at its usual time at around 7:00 am Eastern Time.

Hopefully, servers should be back up in the next few hours (Image via Twitter/HYPEX)

This is based on the fact that the servers have already been down for over eight hours now, which is more than usual. Whatever the problem is, it should be solved soon.

On that note, it's best to keep in mind that this theory is based on past updates and a bit of speculation. If the issue persists or cannot be fixed by the time a new dawn breaks, it could be a few more hours before the servers come on.

New content and changes for Fortnite update v22.10

While Epic Games has hinted towards what new content can be expected, they haven't really provided much information on the matter. As seen in their downtime tweet, they mentioned something about "unlocking the key victory in update v22.10."

The downtime was confirmed for 4:00 at ET, wonder what happened (Image via Twitter/FortniteStatus)

Based on the wording, according to leaker iFireMonkey, "key locked chests" and "key bunker vaults" will be added to the game. Here's what he had to say:

"Based on the wording "Unlock the key to victory" I believe we could be seeing the key locked chests in this update and maybe the 3 key Bunker Vaults, but this is just a guess!"

Other than the official hint at what will be added to the game, there are a few more things that are expected to be brought in. For starters, it's likely that the first sneak peak of Super Styles for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will be revealed during the downtime today.

Content to expect in update v22.10 (Image via Twitter/ShiinaBR)

Additionally, the Explosive Goo Gun may be added to the game today as well or get updated at the very least. Speaking of Chrome weapons, the substance will spread further across the map, covering more of the island.

Last but not least, according to Epic Games' Trello board for bug fixes, there are a lot of them that will be pushed in this update; in total, 10 fixes will be rolled out. Given how severe some of them were, this is welcoming news.

