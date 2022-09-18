Fortnite: How to evolve EvoChrome weapons by dealing damage

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is finally here. After a bit of downtime, gamers can finally try out the latest season. Despite not being a chapter change, this season has brought a lot of new changes aside from the usual map and character changes.

Spider-Gwen Meow Skulls and more highlight the battle pass, which requires a good amount of XP to complete. Fortunately, players can start earning some right away.

Week 0's challenges have just dropped along with the brand new update, so gamers have a chance to earn a lot of XP while they explore the new season.

One such challenge requires players to deal damage with and evolve EvoChrome weapons. Here is what those are, how to complete the challenge, and more.

Fortnite challenges: Evolving EvoChrome weapons with damage

The first step is to find new EvoChrome weapons. These only come out of special chests in POIs like Herald's Sanctum and Shimmering Shrine.

Once you have these weapons, all that needs to be done is to use them on opponents. Firing these Fortnite weapons and landing shots will slowly increase the blue bar underneath the weapon in the inventory.

Once that bar is filled, the rarity of the weapon will increase in order. This has to be done five times in order to complete the challenge, which may mean you need to use multiple weapons. Even going from Common to Legendary will only evolve it four times.

An alternative method involves dealing damage to wildlife. Birds, wolves, and boars can be shot with either the EvoChrome Shotgun or the EvoChrome Burst Assault Rifle.

This will also increase the bar underneath them and help move the weapons to better rarities. This is a new mechanic introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

It is also a rare challenge that helps players in the match as well as earning XP. It is good to have higher rarity weapons, and this challenge requires that.

Chrome is everything this season (Image via Epic Games)

There have been plenty of other ways to improve weapons in other seasons, namely by finding better versions on the ground or through vending machines. However, Upgrade Stations are another way.

These have been placed in most POIs as a way to spend gold to upgrade all weapons. Now, gamers have the opportunity to upgrade their weapons without having to spend any money.

The option to update weapons by using them is a pretty revolutionary gameplay mechanic, though it is unlikely to be added to other weapons at this time. It will remain something that sets apart new weapons.

All of this is live now as Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is finally here.

