Fortnite (Lore): Reality Trees working in unison to bring Kevin the Cube back

Kevin the Cube might be returning to Fortnite Battle Royale very soon. Epic Games has released Reality Trees in Chapter 3 Season 3, making them a central part of the game's storyline currently.

These Trees have spread all over the Fortnite island and brought massive changes to the in-game world. In fact, they have also brought back some of the older locations of the game, such as Neo Tilted and Coral Castle. However, it appears that these Reality Trees may bring Kevin the Cube back.

Epic Games has made the Reality Tree the most important part of the current season. The Tree first appeared in Reality Falls, but has now spread to a few other locations. Now, these Trees could bring back the popular Cube back, resulting in even more changes to the island.

Kevin the Cube is already back in Fortnite Chapter 3, in a way

Kevin the Cube is one of the most popular objects in Fortnite Battle Royale. The Cube was first released into the game in Chapter 1 Season 5. It fell from the Rift and began its journey in the game's desert.

The Cube made its way to Loot Lake, where it dissolved and set the stage for Season 6. Ever since this happened, many Fortnite players have been quite interested in the purple Cube, which was eventually named Kevin.

On the FortNiteBR subreddit, Reddit user zaqstavano recently posted an interesting theory about Kevin the Cube and the Reality Tree.

As you can see in the image above, the Reality Trees' expansion has formed an almost perfect cube from a bird's-eye perspective.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that this has happened. When the Cube first spawned on the island, its movement formed a cube from the same perspective. Furthermore, something similar happened in Chapter 2 Season 8. The season featured a lot of different Cubes that moved all over the island, spreading corruption.

Finally, the Cubes formed a pyramid which was used by The Cube Queen, who tried to bring an end to reality. The Seven, with the help of loopers, ended up saving the world, but Kevin the Cube hasn't been seen since.

More map changes are coming to Fortnite

The Reality Tree has already brought massive changes to the Fortnite map so far. However, Epic Games is not done just yet as more map changes are expected to be released in Chapter 3 Season 3.

One of the biggest map changes is expected to be The Daily Bugle change. At the moment, no one knows what the Reality Tree at this location will bring. However, there are some theories that it will be about the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration.

According to Fortnite leakers, this highly anticipated anime collaboration will be one of the biggest the game has ever had. There will be a new tab in the main menu where players can track their progress for the various challenges. Furthermore, there will be a map change that will be released with the collaboration, which may happen as part of the Dragon Ball collab.

It will be interesting to see how the Reality Trees spread in the future. Whether it brings Kevin the Cube back or introduces massive map changes, there is no doubt that Fortnite players will have a lot of fun in Chapter 3 Season 3.

