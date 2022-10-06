Fortnite has been around for a long time now and has seen tremendous growth. It's available on a lot of platforms as a result. Players on most devices have access to the game, including Android, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, PC, and more. However, it's not available on every single platform out there. For instance, iOS users can't download the game presently.

Accessibility is key for a free-to-play game like Fortnite, so getting the game on as many platforms is paramount. Chromebooks have a lot of users looking to play the title, but the question is can these devices even run Fortnite?

Can you play Fortnite on a Chromebook: A complete guide

Unfortunately, like some other platforms, Chromebooks do not have official access to the game. They're not the most prominent computers out there and are often not considered for gaming. So unfortunately for Chromebook users, Fortnite isn't downloadable on the Chrome Web Store. Epic Games hasn't made the title available on the device and probably won't in the future.

However, that doesn't mean users of the device are totally out of luck. Thanks to a clever workaround, the game can technically be played on a Chromebook. NVIDIA GeForce Now is one way that people whose devices do not have the game have been able to play it.

iOS users have used it to get around the game's App Store ban. And here's how to play Fortnite on Chromebook:

Visit the GeForce Now website. Click on Join Now and make an account. If you already have one, you may simply log into it. If necessary, select a plan to use GeForce Now. There is a free plan as well as a couple of paid subscriptions. After that, finish creating the account with the required information. At the checkout screen, confirm and launch GeForce Now. When the application launches, agree to the terms and conditions. Search for Fortnite or check the free-to-play section. Select it and click play. Log into your Epic Games account. It may ask you to log into GeForce Now again to link the accounts. The game should now launch without any problems..

It is possible that there may be a queue for players to wait in if they're on the free plan GeForce Now offers. Alternatively, Chromebooks have an interesting feature that allows for a different kind of workaround.

Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Sideloading can be done with the Fortnite Android app, which, of course, requires an Android device with the game installed on it. The Chromebook must also support Android apps.

Finally, Chrome Remote Desktop is another option. It will allow gamers to stream the game from a PC to a Chromebook. The app is available on both and can be synched up to allow remote play with the latter.

That said, if Chromebook users want to get the game from an official store and play it, they have to switch to another device.

