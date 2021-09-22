Apple bans Fortnite from iOS store for 5 years

Apple and Epic Games have been at the center of gaming headlines over the Fortnite lawsuit for over a year. A judge recently handed down a ruling, but it was not a welcome one for Epic. The judge ruled in favor of Apple on all counts but one, dealing a blow to Fortnite's iOS hopefuls. The game has been absent from the App Store since the lawsuit began.

Shortly after that, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney gave an update about the future of Fortnite mobile for Apple users. He told players that the ball was effectively in Apple's court for the game's return, though many players weren't happy. This is what Sweeney had to say:

"Fortnite will return to the iOS App Store when and where Epic can offer in-app payment in fair competition with Apple in-app payment, passing along the savings to consumers."

Now, Fortnite's future on the App Store is even murkier.

Fortnite banned from App Store for even longer

According to FNBRUnreleased, the ban from Apple has been extended by another five years, meaning the game will be absent from Apple users' devices for at least six years in total.

FNBRUnreleased @FNBRUnreleased Fortnite has been blacklisted from the App Store for 5 years! Fortnite has been blacklisted from the App Store for 5 years!

According to Sweeney, this blacklist comes as Apple puts all their effort into trying every possible way of overturning their one defeat in court. The judge ruled that they had to allow game developers to implement their in-app purchases, but Apple will fight that.

Tim Sweeney @TimSweeneyEpic Apple lied. Apple spent a year telling the world, the court, and the press they’d "welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else". Epic agreed, and now Apple has reneged in another abuse of its monopoly power over a billion users. Apple lied. Apple spent a year telling the world, the court, and the press they’d "welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else". Epic agreed, and now Apple has reneged in another abuse of its monopoly power over a billion users.

Apple is set to exhaust every court appeal, which could take up to five years. The game will be banned from the App Store until at least all that happens, but it could be even longer. Depending on what happens with the appeals, Apple could continue to ban Fortnite.

Fortnite mobile may never return to the App Store if things continue like this (Image via Epic Games)

While it is unlikely, there is a distinct possibility that Fortnite never makes its way back onto Apple devices. It seems that Epic Games is not willing to waver, and Apple is perfectly content to continue banning them, so regardless of what happens with the appeal, Fortnite mobile could already have been played for the last time on an Apple device.

