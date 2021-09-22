Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: New Exploit is giving players eight pickaxes in a single game

A new Fortnite glitch in Chapter 2 Season 8, allows players to use multiple pickaxes in a single game. The new season of the battle royale game introduced the Demonslayer Blade, and a new emote in the battle pass. Surprisingly, exploiting this emote allows players to have more than one pickaxe in a match.

The exploit gets even more fun if players have the Wolverine skin from Chapter 2 Season 4. The skin came with the built-in 'SNIKT!' emote that allows players to use the Wolverine claws as pickaxes. This is yet another way to use multiple pickaxes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

In fact, by using multiple emotes and built-in emotes, players can use up to 7 or 8 different pickaxes in a single game. Although most of these pickaxes wouldn't be usable, it would still be amazing to cycle through multiple pickaxes in a single game.

How to get eight pickaxes in a single game

As mentioned previously, the 'Hand-Forged' emote allows players to switch from their current pickaxe to the Demonslayer Blade. This means that players can already use two pickaxes in a single game.

When players couple the Hand-Forged emote with the built-in Wolverine SNIKT! emote players can cycle between the pickaxe they equip, the blade, and Wolverine claws, making it three different Fortnite pickaxes in a single game.

arkheops ✨ @itsarkheops The Hand-Forged emote equips the Demonslayer Blade pickaxe when you use it and changes back to your original pickaxe when you use it again! The Hand-Forged emote equips the Demonslayer Blade pickaxe when you use it and changes back to your original pickaxe when you use it again! https://t.co/nCvIRiHnTc

Finally, if players have the Leviathan pickaxe in Fortnite, it comes with another built-in emote that frosts up the axe and give it a fresh look. That's four different emotes that help players use multiple pickaxes in a single game.

Other non-usable pickaxe emotes in Fortnite

The aforementioned emotes allow players to cycle between different pickaxes and use them to farm materials. However, several other emotes enable players to cycle to other Fortnite pickaxes, but these will only be for show, and players can't use them.

Also Read

The Traitor! and the Jedi Training emote from the Star Wars series also bring new pickaxes. However, they properly work only if players have the respective pickaxes equipped. Or else, they appear as holograms. On top of this, the 'Point Out' emote also brings the default pickaxe, adding another one to the cycle.

Ultimately, if players use a pickaxe as a backbling, they will be able to wield a total of 8 different Fortnite pickaxes in a single game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar