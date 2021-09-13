Every new skin and cosmetic in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has arrived, and with it, fans are getting a bucketload of new character outfits, different styles, and cosmetics. Although some of these skins are already available to players, several others are yet to arrive.

Similar to previous seasons, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 also has a plethora of skins and cosmetics to offer. Some of the leaked skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 are entirely new, while others are remodels or unique styles for pre-existing skins.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 skins leaked

Based on the Fortnite skins leaked ahead of the Chapter 2 Season 8 update, players will see an anime version of the classic Fishsticks with a guitar as its pickaxe and a whale glider. Another skin that stands out among the other leaks is the Unicorn outfit with a gold style. Both these skins arrived in the battle pass with separate styles.

More Skins pic.twitter.com/1rHLl8o29b — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) September 13, 2021

More Gliders pic.twitter.com/akBbCZZ42S — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) September 13, 2021

The leaked Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 skins revealed multiple styles for most skins and matching gliders and pickaxes. These leaks predicted the arrival of J. B. Chimapanski, Kor, and Charlotte with their outfit styles.

More Skins pic.twitter.com/bEN3749VKb — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) September 13, 2021

More Skins pic.twitter.com/ENF1A18Wb0 — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) September 13, 2021

Kevin the Cube, new chests, and consumables arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Leakers have also found new items ahead of the Chapter 2 Season 8 update. The arrival of Kevin the Cube is almost certain now with a Cube style for the Trespasser Elite skin in Fortnite. A new type of chest has also been leaked that seems to be inspired by the Cube.

Ok so Trespasser got a new Edit style pic.twitter.com/bbFXV5MVqr — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) September 13, 2021

New items pic.twitter.com/KzUIjGpmMB — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) September 13, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will also have new fish consumables. Their effects are still unknown. However, Fortnite battles will inevitably get much more dynamic and exciting.

