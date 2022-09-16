"My Mom is kind of homeless": IShowSpeed fails to control laughter while crying Fortnite fan cries

Every so often, something happens in a Fortnite stream that might cause the streamer to break or lose focus. When they're playing a game and conversing back and forth with chat members, anything funny or sad or outrageous that's said in the chat might cause them to break their focus or stop for a moment.

This is exactly what happened on IShowSpeed's stream when a fan said something that caused him to stop playing entirely. He tried to hold back laughter, but simply could not continue playing the game. Here's what happened.

What made star Fortnite streamer IShowSpeed stop playing and nearly burst out in laughter

On stream, Speed appeared to be in a one versus one build battle in Fortnite Creative. He was building up and around in a clear Creative map while footsteps popped up nearby.

His opponent then said something that made him stop playing entirely and try not to laugh:

"Please, Speed. I need this. My mom is kind of homeless... I live with my dad. I want to help her out."

While the player cried his sob story to Speed, the streamer put down his controller and tried desperately not to laugh. Unfortunately, someone was watching the stream and revealed to the other player exactly what was happening:

"Speed. I'm watching your stream, why are you trying not to laugh? Bro, that's disrespectful as s***, bro. The f*** is wrong with you, bro? Stop f*****g laughing, bro! Look at you smiling, bro. You're disrespectful as s***, bro. You don't love your fans? You don't like your fans? Why are you laughing at your fans, bro? Nah, real s***, disrespectful as s***. I'm not f*****g laughing, Speed."

The player who said his mom was homeless heard this and cried:

"Why are you laughing at me?"

IShowSpeed never said anything, concentrating the entire time on not laughing out loud at his fan's misfortune.

Who are some of the best Fortnite streamers?

There are tons of different kinds of streamers for Fortnite as it is one of the most popular games right now and has millions of players. Ninja is arguably the best streamer and has been playing Fortnite since 2017.

Tfue is another excellent streamer. Despite taking a lot of time off from the game, he is back and arguably better than ever now. He's one of the game's best players and he routinely shows that on stream.

SypherPK is one of the most dedicated Fortnite streamers out there. He's honest and he has never walked away from the game. He recently announced that he was finally getting a well-deserved ICON Series skin.

Ali-A is another stellar streamer to watch. He has been playing the game since the early days and has built a massive fanbase. He also has an ICON Series skin, immortalizing him in the game he is so devoted to.

The Ali-A skin (Image via Epic Games)

Bugha, Chica, Lazarbeam, and several others also have ICON Series skins, proving just how valuable they are to the game and how good their streams usually are.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far