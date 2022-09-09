5 Fortnite players who are almost unbeatable

Over the years, Fortnite has seen quite a few incredible players, some of whom have spent a long time at the top. The title has been very popular over the last five years, which has given many gamers a lot of time to get better at it. Now, many pros are on a level that casual players just can't fathom.

Streamers and pros often compete in tournaments where they get to show off their skills. It's here that everyone watching realizes just how good they are because they can be seen facing the best of the lot and putting on an absolute show. Some of these players seem unbeatable. Though no one truly is, they're pretty close and would likely defeat anyone they played against. Here are a few examples of such gamers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Fortnite players that are so good it hurts

5) MrSavage

MrSavage has been at the top of the game for a while now. He's one of the title's best players and routinely proves it during FNCS tournaments. And a few years ago, he cemented his status as an unbeatable prospect when it comes to Fortnite.

What really sets this individual apart is that he always has a unique and incredible strategy. He knows exactly what to do in any situation, and that makes him pretty difficult to beat as well as deadly.

4) JannisZ

If there was ever any doubt as to how good JannisZ is, look no further than the FNCS Grand Finals for Chapter 3 Season 3. Jannis plays in Europe, one of the largest regions brimming with skilled gamers. Despite that, he came out on top with his Duos partner. That alone should solidify him as one of the game's best players.

However, he often places well in competitions, so his success clearly isn't based on a fluke. Jannis is among Europe's, and by extension the world's, best. Needless to say, he is almost unbeatable.

3) Ship

Ship @ShipStreaming @FortniteGame @GWR super hyped to get this today shoutout to everybody that has supported me over the last couple years it’s been a grind! super hyped to get this today shoutout to everybody that has supported me over the last couple years it’s been a grind!⛵️ @FortniteGame @GWR https://t.co/2OqgIgKVeA

Ship might be an unexpected name on the list because he's not as popular or well-known as the other entries. However, the gamer might just be the best player around on an overall level. He has accomplished feats in Fortnite that are unbelievable. He owns tons of near-unbreakable records, so if a player was ever in a match with him, it would be a miracle for them to make it out alive. Furthermore, the pro is one of the most successful players every season.

2) Ninja

While it is true that Ninja finds himself associated with some of the most popular rage-quitting instances of all time, he's still a force to be reckoned with in Fortnite. His streams are filled with easy victories, and he has won more games than most players ever will.

There should be no doubt that he's almost unbeatable. Ninja has been at the forefront of the game since it debuted, and that doesn't happen without good reason.

1) Tfue

It should come as no surprise that Tfue has made this list. Before walking away, he was at the top of the game. When he returned, he showed no signs of rust, even after years of absence! When the pro came back, he immediately started breaking records and winning games again. Anyone who thought they could defeat him was likely given a rude awakening.

Tfue is one of the more dominant Fortnite players today because he wins games with such ease that it leaves other players frustrated. This gamer is about as unbeatable as they come.

