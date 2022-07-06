Where is MrSavage now? The Fortnite pro who shocked the world

Fortnite has a ton of iconic pro gamers. After five years atop the gaming industry, many of its most prominent players have gained massive popularity alongside the game. This includes Ninja, SypherPK, Nickmercs, Bugha, and many more who have become massive figures in the gaming world largely thanks to their Fortnite playing.

The list of good Fortnite players often changes. New gamers arise and stake their claims, older players take breaks or move on to new games, and loopers' skill can wax and wane, leading to an ever-changing landscape.

Every once in a while, though, someone shocks the entire world. This is what MrSavage did a few years ago in Competitive Fortnite. The next section dives into what he's doing now and how he shocked the world all those years ago.

MrSavage hails from Norway

MrSavage may not be shocking viewers with incredible tactics, clutches, and plays, but he is still heavily invested in Fortnite. Sometimes, gamers hit it big with the game and gain notoriety but eventually get tired of it and move on.

It happened to both Ninja and Tfue, nearly synonymous with the battle royale game, and rose to prominence through it.

They both stopped playing for a while, though they're back now and perhaps better than ever. This is not what happened with MrSavage, though.

He's still playing Fortnite quite often. He and his duo partner Hen just qualified for the NA East Finals. Both Hen and MrSavage are still heavily involved in the competitive scene.

MrSavage even recently shared an image showcasing that he's the last of his group to still play Fortnite. This comes after Benjyfishy recently retired from Competitive and moved on to Valorant and other games.

MrSavage might be the last one left, but it doesn't seem like he's going anywhere soon.

How MrSavage shocked the world

MrSavage had one of the most surprising tournament runs in history. At the clip's beginning, he was racking up eliminations left and right with the grenade launcher.

The grenade launcher is not a weapon many pros would have chosen to use, but he was using it to incredible effect, as one commentator put it:

"I'm sorry for anything I said about the grenade launcher because apparently, he's using it perfectly and making me look like an idiot."

That was impressive, but it's not what shocked the world. Just after that, the storm was forcing MrSavage to go up the side of a hill while rapidly running out of space.

MrSavage's clutch (Image via Sumo Assassin Gaming on YouTube)

Instead of building up, he elected to use a shadow bomb and turn it into a shadow himself. He then bounced up the mountain side with the phased feature and made it back into the shrinking circle without taking much damage.

It left viewers speechless and the commentators shocked. He landed on the hill and immediately started a campfire to heal. His opponent was left shocked and still in the circle, and victory was there for MrSavage a moment later.

