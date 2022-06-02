MrSavage receives "harassment" warning on Fortnite, later clarifies it was an “Epic” system error

The Norwegian Fortnite pro, MrSavage, is back in the news after Epic waved off his harassment claims after the gamer received an in-game warning yesterday. This has happened four times in the past with MrSavage, possibly due to mass reporting by angry fans of other streamers.
As Fortnite is a battle royale game, players aren't keeping track of who they killed. If MrSavage kills a popular streamer having a good match, his account will be reported by that streamer's fans throughout the next day.
The algorithm then sends these warnings to the 17-year-old, only for them to be recalled later.
Did MrSavage get banned for harassment?
This being his fourth time around getting the same warning, it is no surprise the streamer didn't appear bothered by the warning.
About two days later, the streamer posted a part of his conversation with someone who's presumably an Epic Games employee.
As per his conversation with Epic Games, the warning was an "accident," and the developers have removed the same from his account. A few of these warnings lead to bans from play, and if the "harassment" claims still pour in for an account, a permanent suspension is handed out. That's why one of the top Fortnite players in the world getting this warning is also a big deal.
Fellow esports athletes and streamers were the first to reply to Martin, revealing he received the warning.
Regular viewers were found speculating whether any of the more edgy content on his stream has gotten him in trouble.
Many fans of Fortnite players themselves relate to the streamer's situation.
He is one of the biggest gamers in the Fortnite scene, and alongside the fact that there has been no real controversy with anything he said or did on stream, is why most people took to the news with sheer bewilderment.
One user summed up the situation regarding the rampant bans being handed out to players very aptly.
MrSavage is one of the most popular Fortnite pros globally, often seen collaborating with other big-league streamers such as Mongraal and MitrO. The streamer prefers high sensitivity and is one of the few high-sens gamers at the highest levels of Fortnite.