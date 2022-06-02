MrSavage receives "harassment" warning on Fortnite, later clarifies it was an “Epic” system error

The Norwegian Fortnite pro, MrSavage, is back in the news after Epic waved off his harassment claims after the gamer received an in-game warning yesterday. This has happened four times in the past with MrSavage, possibly due to mass reporting by angry fans of other streamers.

As Fortnite is a battle royale game, players aren't keeping track of who they killed. If MrSavage kills a popular streamer having a good match, his account will be reported by that streamer's fans throughout the next day.

The algorithm then sends these warnings to the 17-year-old, only for them to be recalled later.

Did MrSavage get banned for harassment?

This being his fourth time around getting the same warning, it is no surprise the streamer didn't appear bothered by the warning.

About two days later, the streamer posted a part of his conversation with someone who's presumably an Epic Games employee.

As per his conversation with Epic Games, the warning was an "accident," and the developers have removed the same from his account. A few of these warnings lead to bans from play, and if the "harassment" claims still pour in for an account, a permanent suspension is handed out. That's why one of the top Fortnite players in the world getting this warning is also a big deal.

Fellow esports athletes and streamers were the first to reply to Martin, revealing he received the warning.

NRG Aussie Antics @AussieAntics @MrSavage Did you get any email or word on what it was for specifically? @MrSavage Did you get any email or word on what it was for specifically?

Regular viewers were found speculating whether any of the more edgy content on his stream has gotten him in trouble.

bocaj @bocaaaj @MrSavage probs when you said malibuca was the bin @MrSavage probs when you said malibuca was the bin😭😭

Mahan @MahanHimself @MrSavage You probably were aggressive to your parents dude @MrSavage You probably were aggressive to your parents dude😂

Salicru @GsfSalicru @MrSavage This is for bullying people in arena jajajja @MrSavage This is for bullying people in arena jajajja

Many fans of Fortnite players themselves relate to the streamer's situation.

Zemie @Zemie @MrSavage I’ve been getting this warning almost daily and I have no idea why @MrSavage I’ve been getting this warning almost daily and I have no idea why

Clappa 👏🏾 @Clappa1x @MrSavage I got that too once and i literally dont even talk in gamechat or anything only with friends @MrSavage I got that too once and i literally dont even talk in gamechat or anything only with friends https://t.co/UcxXHtHpg8

He is one of the biggest gamers in the Fortnite scene, and alongside the fact that there has been no real controversy with anything he said or did on stream, is why most people took to the news with sheer bewilderment.

Rёn @I0901Renren @MrSavage How can you get banned? For what @MrSavage How can you get banned? For what

One user summed up the situation regarding the rampant bans being handed out to players very aptly.

឵឵឵឵឵឵CEO Tuii @tuiiaim @MrSavage if epic was consistent on these warnings/bans for being toxic oatley would be the only man left standing in oce @MrSavage if epic was consistent on these warnings/bans for being toxic oatley would be the only man left standing in oce

MrSavage is one of the most popular Fortnite pros globally, often seen collaborating with other big-league streamers such as Mongraal and MitrO. The streamer prefers high sensitivity and is one of the few high-sens gamers at the highest levels of Fortnite.

