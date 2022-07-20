Fortnite: Tfue sets new world record for most kills in a Trio match

Tfue and his two Trios partners, Prospering and Zemi, set out to try and get over 50 kills in a single Fortnite match collectively to set a world record. They succeeded, eliminating 52 people as a unit.

There are some impossible records in Fortnite. Some of them are unbreakable because the game has changed significantly since then, and others are unbreakable because they're just impossible to do.

Tfue took a long break from playing Fortnite. He was absent from the game for years. He eventually returned to the game in April this year and quickly became one of the best players once again.

Now, he's setting world records with his Trio. Check it out below:

Tfue and Trio partners set a new world record for eliminations in Fortnite Trios

At the beginning of the video, Tfue noted that he and a partner had gotten 46 kills as a Duo, which made their record-setting endeavor in Trios at least feasible. Reaching over 50 is a tall task, but they nearly got there with one less teammate.

They began by dropping at Rocky Reels, one of the hottest drops on the map. This was probably a bit strategic, as dropping in Tilted Towers would have had more potential eliminations and danger.

They somehow avoided near-death a few times before leaving the POI, mostly eliminating everyone else there.

They landed on a few more players, and Tfue beamed an unsuspecting player riding the zipline. The opponent's teammate rifted away but was beamed out of the sky for another elimination.

One of many eliminations (Image via Tfue on YouTube)

After clearing out a couple more teams, they had about 35 kills with 42 players remaining. They had to eliminate nearly half of the remaining Fortnite gamers to pull it off.

At this point, they had somehow avoided being knocked down. During the next encounter, in which they racked up a few more eliminations, Zemie was knocked but was revived.

Everywhere the Trio went, more teams fell, slowly building their elimination total. They'd use items and heals while fighting and then restock on whatever the defeated team left behind.

With just 29 players remaining, it was going to be extremely difficult to find enough players to eliminate. They landed on everyone they could possibly see and made short work of some Fortnite Trios.

They often had to split off and run around just looking for enemies. It's usually not a wise idea, but it has to be done when chasing a record.

They had to be very strategic, too. Sometimes, they would eliminate 2/3 from a team so that the remaining players could reboot their teammates. This, in turn, would lead to more kill opportunities for Tfue and Co.

They got to 48 collective kills, so close to the record. The only issue was that there were only 5 players remaining, and that included their own team.

Fortunately, one Fortnite gamer was rebooting their two downed teammates, which provided a couple more options.

Tfue and friends killed the newly rebooted Trio and looked for the final guy to cap off their record-setting game. They eliminated the remaining Fortnite player with relative ease to nab the record.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far