Fortnite: Ranking the best Pro teams from every region

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 competitive has officially come to an end. The Grand Finals were a little over a week ago, so all the effort from competitive players came to fruition then. Many teams walked away with a portion of their region's cash and some more than others.

Winners were crowned in each of the seven regions based on their performances, skills, and a little bit of luck. Each region's winner can rightfully be considered the best team from their region.

Based on their performance, tactics, and strategy, here's how each of them rank.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

The best pro teams in Fortnite from Chapter 3 Season 3 and their ranks

7) BailyKTF and alextazKTF

These two players communicated and decided which guns to take for themselves and which one the other person would carry. For example, one would have an SMG in a given match and the other wouldn't. Most players want to have each type of gun available, but these two subverted that to great success.

6) Alba Merem and partner

These two players had their chemistry working to perfection en route to finishing first in Asia. They usually built and edited together. However, when they were in intense late-game battles, one would do the editing and the other would prepare to shoot at the opponents.

It's a strategy most wouldn't consider, given that it involves leaving one gun out of a fight, but it worked perfectly.

5) nov1ce and retake

Brazil's winners had a strategy that many players try out in Fortnite: carry as many heals as possible. However, these two took it to an entirely new level. They juggled heals and carried them using the Grapple Gloves to ensure that they always had plenty of heals wherever they were. They landed at Loot Lake because there are so many healing options readily available there.

This is not necessarily a unique strategy since many players try and carry heals, but they did it to such an extreme level that they were able to win.

4) OT Hellon and Rapit_44

OT Hellion and Rapit_44 had a unique strategy that helped them win. They would land on chests together and instead of trying to open it and grab the weapon as soon as possible, they elected to both pickaxe the enemy who also landed there. This strategy helped them earn eliminations early and prevented some other challengers from having long matches.

This ultimately led them to winning, which makes it a viable strategy, even if it doesn't seem like a good idea to land together and not open a chest.

3) C9 Avery and Commandment

Commandment @TSM_Commandment 🥇1ST PLACE FNCS FINALLY ($160,000) IM THE GREATEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD 🥇1ST PLACE FNCS FINALLY ($160,000) IM THE GREATEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD https://t.co/ejDM0CxGig

Dropping far apart from each other can be a dangerous strategy for FNCS events, but this Fortnite duo executed it to perfection. They dropped near Rave Cave, but with one overlooking the western side and the other on the east. This allowed them to deal out damage and even eliminate opponents on both sides of the POI.

It is a risky strategy, but it clearly paid dividends as these two won one of the most competitive regions in Fortnite.

2) Yumifnbr and Honor Kewl

NA West's winners took home the cash (Image via Yumifnbr on Twitter)

This duo dropped even further apart, with one routinely landing on top of Mighty Monument and the other in the ocean nearby. They started harvesting a ton of materials right from the beginning.

The strategy of sending one player to harvest while the other watches from above is bold and can work wonders if executed well. That's exactly what this duo did en route to a nice Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 victory.

1) JannisZ and Vadeal 001

Europe is the biggest region in Fortnite (with the biggest cash prize), so being the top team in this region is already inherently impressive. Their strategy involved dropping at Greasy Grove, so they could have plenty of elimination options as well as the slurp mushrooms for easy healing. This allowed them to retain more healing items than they normally would have.

When it was necessary, they used the mushrooms for mobility and to travel all throughout the left side of the map, where plenty of slurp mushrooms spawn. They constantly had mobility options and healing right where they were.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta