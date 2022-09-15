Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 teaser found in Times Square, New York

With about four days to go until Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 kicks off, Epic Games has begun its real-world advertisement for the game. Spotted in Times Square, a brand new teaser for the upcoming Paradise Season was shown on the big screen. Akin to how they teased Chapter 2 Season 7, they are following the tried-and-tested path.

Unlike the previous teasers, this one is longer in duration and much like Fabio from Chapter 2 Season 8, it revolves around the breakfast item. It's unclear how these cereal teasers fit into the theme. Whether it's only there as an advertising placeholder or if it'll play a role in the game is yet to be seen.

With that being said, it's time to break down the new teaser and try to dissect exactly what is going on in Fortnite. By the looks of it, things are going to get weird soon.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 teaser makes headlines at Times Square

Although this is not the first time a teaser for the game has been spotted in Times Square, the theme is rather vague this time around. All the teasers showcased thus far all revolve around organic matter being a singular theme and how Chrome consumes it.

Whether or not it changes its physical and chemical composition is still unknown. The only thing that can be said with certainty is that Chrome will consume it all. Coming back to the new teaser in Times Square, the robot arm can be seen serving up bowls of cereal with milk.

While everything seems alright at first, the milk suddenly changes to a silvery-white color and begins to cover/consume everything on the screen. As the teaser ends, the words Fortnite Paradise are showcased. Here's the teaser in all its glory.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



(via @Creeperbrine102) A Real-Life Season 4 Teaser has been spotted on a Billboard in Times Square!(via @KeepUpWhitMe A Real-Life Season 4 Teaser has been spotted on a Billboard in Times Square!(via @KeepUpWhitMe & @Creeperbrine102) https://t.co/wR77hTtHAM

Looking at the teaser, it's easy to say that this Chrome substance wants to consume all organic life on the island. The only question that remains is how will it reache the island to begin with.

With The Zero Point lying dormant, how else could the Chrome reach this reality? Perhaps the leakers will have an answer by the time the weekend arrives.

Will Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 be off the charts?

Looking at past trends, whenever Epic invests a lot of resources into real-life promotions, the upcoming collaboration or season is usually, as they say, a "banger." This time around, the community expects it to be no different.

As the hype-train steadily increases momentum, players are gearing up for what is possibly going to be an amazing season. Although information about a lot of things is still unavailable, morale within the community is at an all-time high. Here's what a few fans have to say:

Marauder @Marauder4TWT @ShiinaBR @KeepUpWhitMe @Creeperbrine102 They only do these kinds of advertisements when they're extremely confident in upcoming seasons; this next one is gonna be a banger @ShiinaBR @KeepUpWhitMe @Creeperbrine102 They only do these kinds of advertisements when they're extremely confident in upcoming seasons; this next one is gonna be a banger

Nanoboy33 @NanoLeon3000 @ShiinaBR @KeepUpWhitMe @Creeperbrine102 Ok ok. If they are hyping us now with the silly chrome stuff earlier today. And now they are doing irl teasers.. this might be a really good season just like how C2-S7 was hyped up like this! @ShiinaBR @KeepUpWhitMe @Creeperbrine102 Ok ok. If they are hyping us now with the silly chrome stuff earlier today. And now they are doing irl teasers.. this might be a really good season just like how C2-S7 was hyped up like this!

D3NNI @D3NNI_yt @ShiinaBR @KeepUpWhitMe @Creeperbrine102 usually when the marketing for a new season is THIS strong, the season is a banger @ShiinaBR @KeepUpWhitMe @Creeperbrine102 usually when the marketing for a new season is THIS strong, the season is a banger 😏

If all goes according to plan, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will go live after the downtime ends on September 18, 2022. While there are rumors of a brand new map coming to the forefront, that's not likely going to happen this season.

Now, if Chrome does cover the island and take over, perhaps The Seven may re-flip it to the old Chapter 2 map. However, this is just a hypothesis. Since the developers use placeholders on file names to mask and confuse leakers, this may be one such example.

FortTory - Fortnite leaks & news @FortTory Fortnite Tweet Teaser:



it Consumes everytHing,

fRee them,

but watch Out,

you Might be nExt.



'CHROME' Fortnite Tweet Teaser:it Consumes everytHing,fRee them,but watch Out,you Might be nExt.'CHROME'

Nevertheless, the upcoming season is going to have a lot to offer. If even 50% of the leaks come to pass, players will have enough content to keep busy for a long time. That being said, loopers can expect to see more teasers with each passing day.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan