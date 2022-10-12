"Sh*t is so annoying bro"- IShowSpeed ends stream after receiving racially abusive TTS message

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was forced to turn off his live stream yesterday after being racially abused through a Text-To-Speech (TTS) message sent by a toxic fan. This is not the first time that the 17-year-old streamer has faced such treatment from his viewers.

It is no secret that many fans tune in to his stream to see his rageful reactions. Toxic viewers often try to provoke a reaction out of Speed by spamming slurs in the TTS or chat box.

In his latest stream, the Ohio-born YouTuber was the victim of yet another racially motivated attack online. He was visibly vexed at the sight of the message, which prompted him to end the stream. Following the abuse, Speed took to his Twitter account to express his discontent. He posted:

"Sh*t is so annoying bro"

Speed expresses his discontent (Image via Twitter)

IShowSpeed falls victim to racially abusive fans online

As stated earlier, this is not the first time that the streamer has gone through racially abusive messages. In almost every stream, there are multiple messages calling him the "N-word" or "Monkey." This is usually done to provoke a reaction from the streamer.

george @StokeyyG2 some internet people are so weird, racially abusing a teenager till the point he has to end the stream is fucked. some internet people are so weird, racially abusing a teenager till the point he has to end the stream is fucked. https://t.co/Ur6rQNRbWt

However, on this occasion, it appeared that IShowSpeed had enough before ending the stream abruptly. In the clip, it can be seen that a toxic user named "Speed is a cotton picker" super chatted $5 attached to racially abusive TTS. The message started off with a pleasant note before quickly turning into an offensive one.

Seeing the acrimonious nature of the TTS, IShowSpeed ended the stream after stating:

"Yeah, I'm not doing that sh*t"

He then went on to his socials to express his annoyance towards people repeatedly being toxic towards him for no apparent reason. It should be noted that IShowSpeed does appoint several mods who monitor messages. However, the sheer amount of toxicity has been overwhelming ever since the 17-year-old became popular.

Fans react to the clip

Being a successful black streamer can be challenging even in today's day and age. IShowSpeed is a prime example of this. Seeing the teenager receive unwarranted abuse, fans shared their empathetic messages.

Here are some of the reactions:

NAD_KING @NADKING2 @StokeyyG2 His audience is 12 what did you expect. Also he played into those jokes before what do you expect kids to do. @StokeyyG2 His audience is 12 what did you expect. Also he played into those jokes before what do you expect kids to do.

BVIDZ @BVidzHalfCymru @StokeyyG2 Lots of anonymous trolls, they know theyd get away with it. Completely messed up. @StokeyyG2 Lots of anonymous trolls, they know theyd get away with it. Completely messed up.

Mace @AFCMace_ @StokeyyG2 He has the most toxic fan base ever it’s so sad @StokeyyG2 He has the most toxic fan base ever it’s so sad

Speed is easily among the fastest growing streamers on the Google-owned platform. He has amassed over 10 million subscribers in the space of a year, making his rise to fame a well documented one. He recently appeared in the Sidemen Charity Match in London. Fans are presently expecting the release of his new song "Brazil".

Poll : 0 votes