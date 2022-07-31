How IShowSpeed is taking over YouTube streaming charts despite Ludwig and Dr DisRespect’s best efforts

Rising YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" dominated his streaming opposition in June 2022, surpassing some of the biggest names in the industry, including the Streamer of the Year himself.

Taking over the YouTube streaming chat, the Ohio-native managed to surpass the likes of former Twitch stars Dr DisRespect, Ludwig, Sykkuno, TimTheTatman, Valkyrae, and many others.

At the time of writing, the 17-year-old is among the platform's fastest-growing creators, racking up over 10 million subscribers in just over a year. Although he did not burst into fame overnight, many believe that Speed's unprecedented rise is due to his outrageous antics and compulsive reactions.

From getting kicked out of an amusement park to burning his own room, IShowSpeed has worked like a content machine in the past couple of months, and has garnered a massive following as a result.

IShowSpeed tops YouTube viewership chart

After receiving the ban hammer from Twitch, the 17-year-old streamer jumped on YouTube and started creating content on the red platform.

Since then, he has been quite consistent with his streaming schedule and has amassed over 10 million subscribers. Apart from FIFA 22 streams, he also records VR videos, Omegle reactions, and various other titles.

All of his over-the-top reactions and controversial comments on several sensitive topics facilitated the YouTuber's rise. In fact, as per Rainmaker.gg’s latest report, the 17-year-old has emerged as YouTube's most watched content creator, surpassing multiple high-profile streamers and industry stalwarts.

As per the report, Speed is the only YouTuber to cross three million hours watched on the platform, followed by NobruTV and TypicalGamer.

Former Twitch icon and legendary streamer Herschel "Dr DisRespect" surprisingly rounded out the top 10 list with 1.5 million hours watched. Sykkuno managed to position himself in the top 4, surpassing TimTheTatman and many other known faces on YouTube.

Viewership report (Image via Rainmaker.gg)

With the streamer crossing the 10 million mark in July 2022, it will be exciting to see if he manages to retain his position in the top charts or surpass his previous month's record. As controversial as he is, the young YouTuber has found a solid demographic to tap into and garner views from.

This comes amid a heated war between Twitch and YouTube, wherein the red platform is increasingly signing more Twitch icons to bring over to its platform. Despite the relatively huge influx of talent, Darren's numbers seem to be on another level.

IShowSpeed's metroic rise to fame

Speed started uploading game-related content on YouTube way back in 2019. Back in those days, his set-up wasn't anything extraordinary either, with him streaming videos in lower resolution.

Initially, he struggled hard to get attention from viewers as his monthly viewership numbers ranged from around a few hundred to a few thousand till the middle of 2020.

Although he didn't burst into popularity overnight, many viewers believed that Speed's rise was due to his obnoxious and compulsive reactions during the livestream: it was hard to tell where the American personality was feigning or genuinely expressing his thoughts.

Other than this, IShowSpeed was quite popular for his highly controversial takes on female creators. Just a couple of days ago, the streamer violently ranged at a player in his team and after a female member of the team spoke up against him, he raged at her too, hurling extremely controversial and sensitive sexist remarks.

