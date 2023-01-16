Twitch streamer taken aback after encountering a racist individual during IRL stream in New York

Canadian Twitch streamer 0greprincess encountered a foul incident after a couple of individuals made implicit racist gestures during an In Real Life (IRL) stream in New York.

The streamer is presently carrying out a subathon. During Day 15 of this stream, while interacting with her chat, the creator was crossed by two racist individuals on the street. While passing by her, one of the men taunted her for her ethnicity, while the other made an ignorant gesture in Chinese.

One of the men made a racist gesture by pointing out her ethnicity. He was heard saying:

"Oh my god! South Korea!"

He followed it up by greeting the camera, after which the second individual said:

"Hello, Ni Hao (Hello in Mandarin)"

0greprincess called out the pair for their apparent offensive remarks. Upon being confronted, one of them repeated himself, to which the streamer suggested that they shouldn't assume other people's ethnic backgrounds.

Twitch streamer 0greprincess catches racist men during an IRL stream

The incident took place an hour and fifteen minutes into 0greprincess subathon stream when two seemingly uneducated individuals passed by her side.

The Twitch streamer was offended by the ignorant comments and retorted by saying:

"Y'all are racist, did you know that?"

The man later responded by asking, "how?" and the IRL streamer explained:

"Cause why would you assume, like why would you say 'Ni Hao.' Why would you say 'Ni Hao'?"

Trying to mitigate the situation, the racist individual went on to say:

"Hola? You Spanish? Ni Hao?"

The streamer rebuked the two men and added:

"Do you think I'm Chinese? I'm not Chinese. You shouldn't assume that's rude. Yeah, I'm Korean but still, I'm born and raised in Toronto, Canada, so I'm Canadian, yeah. You shouldn't assume."

After a group of passersby inquired if she was being bothered by the men, the Twitch streamer responded by stating:

"No, I was just teaching them, educating them, not to say 'Ni Hao,' when they see an Asian person."

The streaming community reacts to the racist incident

The incident was quickly clipped and shared across the internet, including the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which garnered over 250 comments. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Some Reddit users commented on their experiences:

Pointing out the societal issue, another user said:

Here are some other reactions:

The Twitch streamer is relatively diminutive in terms of followers. Despite having just over 8.7K followers, 0greprincess has successfully carried out her subathon into the third week.

