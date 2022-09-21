Why did Ice Poseidon leak Mizkif DMs? The streamers' association explained

On September 20, Paul "Ice Poseidon" dropped a startling set of screenshots of private messages between him and Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif". The leaked DMs show Matthew using racial (the 'N-word') and homophobic slurs (the 'F-word').
The online interactions were all recorded between June 2018 and February 2019, during which Mizkif was a close associate of Ice Poseidon. To be more precise, before becoming a well-known streamer himself, the now OTK co-owner used to be a cameraman for Ice Poseidon.
Readers should also note that Ice Poseidon was de-platformed from Twitch for several years before recently returning to streaming. He has also been accused of defrauding around $500,000 through his crypto scam. Following Paul's ban, Matthew emerged to be among the biggest Austin-based streamers.
This article will delve further into the drama between the two individuals.
Trigger Warning: Mention of sexual assault, homophobic and racial slurs.
Tracing the origin story that led Mizkif to this point
To give context to the fiasco, we must track back to ItsSliker's story. The streamer, who has now been removed as a Twitch partner, was exposed by community members for swindling thousands of dollars from fans and streamers alike.
Sliker is known for his sports betting addiction, which further provoked criticism against gambling streams. Zack "Asmongold", also a member of the OTK crew, posted a tweet calling out ItsSliker and the gambling genre at large.
Popular gambling streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" responded by stating that people are targeting the wrong cause. According to him, the individual needs to be reprimanded, not the game itself.
This response was followed by a now-deleted reply from Mizkif, who hit back at Tyler. However, the latter shared a shocking revelation, where he alleged that Matthew was involved in "orchestrating" a cover-up plot for sexual assault. It was later disclosed that the indicted person was a streamer named CrazySlick, a close associate of Mizkif and his former girlfriend, Maya.
The victim, AdrianahLee, also a streamer, later came out to provide additional details about the incident. According to her, Maya and Matthew had allegedly lulled her into pacifying her accusations against their friend, CrazySlick.
The whole revelation has caused a furor within the streaming community. To add to the fire, Mizkif's former employer, Ice Poseidon, delivered a massive blow to the former by tweeting their private conversations and writing:
"I brought you into this world and now I'm taking you out"
The tweet, however, also apparently excluded the replies from Ice Poseidon's side. While the two streamers haven't been on the best terms since Twitch permanently banned Ice from the platform, the revelations have forced the OTK member to speak out.
After the unsettling charges against CrazySlick and Mizkif, the latter took to Twitter to issue a public statement of apology. In a detailed TwitLonger message, he owned up to his mistake. He further stated that he would be taking a "leave of absence" while his organization makes further inquiries.
As suggested, OTK has indeed suspended Matthew from his organizational duties. It remains to be seen if OTK will permanently expel him or welcome him back in the near future.
The Texas-based streamer organization tweeted on September 21:
How Twitter users reacted
With the entire story blowing up within the community, viewers have bombarded Ice Poseidon's tweet with hundreds of comments, including trolls. Here are some of the more notable ones:
The entire fiasco is seen as one of the biggest blowouts of the year. With multiple star-studded names involved, further chapters to this story are expected before it truly dies down.
