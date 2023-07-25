Why was Twitch streamer JOEYKAOTYK jailed by the Japanese police for over a month? Reasons explored

Popular IRL Twitch streamer Joey Khao, aka JOEYKAOTYK, has recently been released by the Japanese police after being detained for over a month. In a recent tweet to his followers, Joey revealed he was held in jail by the authorities for about 35 days after he and another content creator and urban photographer Michael Gakuran explored certain ruined and abandoned buildings in the Fukushima prefecture of Japan.

The region was the site of the well-known nuclear disaster back in 2011 when the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant was compromised following devastating earthquakes and a subsequent Tsunami. It appears that going inside the abandoned buildings drew the ire of the authorities, who detained both creators for questioning.

Here's a snippet of their adventures posted by a Twitter user who insinuated they had been trespassing without permission.

SGsysop @SG_NFTs @JoeyKaotyk @gakuranman JoeyKaotyk streamed himself with friend entering a abandon building without a permit in Jp. pic.twitter.com/21qjvqirhQ

"Sorry for everyone who I've worried": Twitch streamer JOEYKAOTYK reveals he was detained for 35 days by Japanese officials

JOEYKAOTYK @JoeyKaotyk

Sorry for everyone who ive worried, thanks for the overwhelming support / wishes throughout,

Ive got a lot to say and stories to tell.

explaining everything on my next stream 🫡 I was detained for 35 days for questioning.Sorry for everyone who ive worried, thanks for the overwhelming support / wishes throughout,Ive got a lot to say and stories to tell.explaining everything on my next stream 🫡 pic.twitter.com/428qirTZSW

In a tweet addressing his followers, JOEYKAOTYK explained he had been detained for 35 days by the Japanese police and apologized for the concern caused. The streamer also announced that he would be talking about his experience on his next stream, saying he had a "lot to say and stories to tell":

"I was detained for 35 days for questioning. Sorry for everyone who I've worried, thanks for the overwhelming support / wishes throughout. I've got a lot to say and stories to tell. Explaining everything on my next stream."

However, as it turns out, the IRL streamer is currently facing a ban on Twitch which was initially reported on June 29 by the trusted Twitter bot StreamerBans who noted that it was his second suspension from the platform.

It appears that the Twitch ban has not been lifted as of yet, but fans of JOEYKAOTYK will not have to wait for long as he promised the suspension would be lifted in a couple of days, giving July 28 as the date. The streamer also noted that the reasons for the ban were "garbage and unheard of" and that he has appealed it:

JOEYKAOTYK @JoeyKaotyk Um, im kinda banned for 30 days and should be out of twitch jail on the 28th. All three reasons are absolutely garbage and unheard of. Appealed, pending. Also, wow, this is X, not twitter?

"Glad you're safe": Fellow streaming personalities and fans react to JOEYKAOTYK being released from jail in Japan

Fans of the streamer were understandably worried after he stopped communicating more than a month ago. Fellow streaming personalities such as Jake Lucky and FanFan have also replied to his tweet, noting how relieved they are to know he is safe. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

TSM DUNC @followdunc @JoeyKaotyk so glad to hear you're safe man.

Aer09ne @Aer09ne @JoeyKaotyk 30+ days of ppl commenting "where's Joey" on other channels is now over... hope you're okay.

Incidentally, Twitch streamer JOEYKAOTYK's first ban also came during his last visit to Japan back in September of 2022. While the reason for that may be unclear, the current suspension probably has something to do with him trespassing in the ruins of Fukushima.