IRL Twitch streamer JOEYKAOTYK receives his first ban on the platform

IRL streamer and breakdancer JOEYKAOTYK was banned from Twitch today. This is the traveling Twitch partner's first ban from the platform in his five-year streaming career.

The Taiwanese streamer, who is currently in Japan, acknowledged that he was banned on Twitter. Although no official explanation has been given for the ban, JOEYKAOTYK said that he vehemently disagrees with it. He stated:

"If that's the same reason that I got banned for I'm going to be f****** livid about this platform for their double standard a**."

IRL streamer JOEYKAOTYK banned from Twitch

JOEYKAOTYK is an English-speaking Taiwanese streamer who has been on Twitch for the last five years, becoming a Twitch partner in 2019. His content consists of him traveling to different parts of the world, often alongside girlfriend and fellow streamer fanfan.

He is also a B-boy, or breakdancer, and travels to compete in various breakdancing tournaments. He recently participated in a breakdancing tournament during his stay in Japan, livestreaming the entire event. He has also been livestreaming himself sampling local restaurants and tourist attractions.

Today, he received news of his ban from the platform. It is the first time in his streaming career that he has received any sort of suspension. So far, no official reason has been stated for the ban. The length of the suspension hasn't been revealed either.

He responded to the ban on Twitter, saying that receiving his first suspension from Twitch means he's finally made it as a streamer:

"First ban on Twitch in five years b**** I made it."

JOEYKAOTYK went on to claim that he possibly knows the reason for his suspension, but didn't go into further detail. Expanding on that thought, he berated Twitch for having double standards when it comes to enforcing community guidelines.

NRG JOEYKAOTYK @ TOKYO 🇯🇵 @JoeyKaotyk I might know the reason of why i got banned, and if thats the same reason that i got banned for im going to be fucking LIVID about this platform for their double standard ass. Holy fucking shit I might know the reason of why i got banned, and if thats the same reason that i got banned for im going to be fucking LIVID about this platform for their double standard ass. Holy fucking shit

While there doesn't seem to be an obvious incident pointing to why the streamer may have been banned, one fan on Twitter suspected it could be due to him visiting a lewd shop in Tokyo.

RED @REDCS__ @JoeyKaotyk if its the 18+ store thats insane @JoeyKaotyk if its the 18+ store thats insane

If that is the case, it could be possible that the suspension was for violating Twitch's guidelines about showing explicit content on stream. If that's the case, the ban's duration could likely be a week or less.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul